Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Every organization, large or MSME should use this time as an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of AI, IoT and Analytics to integrate customers, employees and vendors through digital platforms.

By:Published: April 24, 2020 3:18:11 PM
Image for representational purpose only

Coronavirus has virtually put everyone under lockdown today and while it is helping us contain the pandemic, it is hurting businesses, among which manufacturing has been impacted the maximum. Working remotely was never heard of in manufacturing but the world is now moving towards it. Leaders are faced with a very tough question of how to balance people’s safety and business continuity. The situation is that a lot of the plants are locked and few are operating under a reduced production capacity of 25-50%.

Only pharmaceuticals and few FMCG companies are operating fully to help us get essential supplies, but it’s not easy to run these plants. Stepping out of homes is frightful these days and hence plant employees, management personnel and workers going to work are doing a great service to the nation.

What seems certain in this era of ‘new normal’ is that digital will rule the world. Enterprises who took lead and moved forward with the digital journey will pat their backs for their decisions and investments, but for others who were sitting on the fence should take this as a wakeup call.

Looking at the manufacturing plants that are operating now, fully or partially, digitisation done earlier will definitely have helped them produce with limited workforce. Automation of production process was always taken with a pinch of salt but now it will be the most desired thing to have.

While lockdown gets eased, there will be strict instructions to ensure workers maintain a safe distance and take precautions. This means the number of shifts will increase to meet the demand and the overall number of workers at any point in time in plants will reduce. This will need a different approach to planning as the operational constraints have changed.

Every organization, large or MSME should use this time as an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of AI, IoT and Analytics to integrate customers, employees and vendors through digital platforms.

While automated production lines can help but the challenge is that investments for them are very high. With current pressures, companies would not have big Capex budgets. So, more simplified ways to improve worker productivity, safety and reduced operational costs will have to be thought of.

Some of the solutions that can help are Analytics led demand prediction and production planning, remote assisted assembly operations through AR/VR, AI-based face tracking solutions to manage access control instead of biometrics. IoT solutions can be of great help in energy management and monitoring machines and workers’ health.

Energy is the biggest operational expense in plants today and the current solutions can help us save 10 to 20% energy cost. With worker safety of prime importance getting health parameters like temperature, pulse rate through sensors placed in protective gear can give early warning on health issues with a worker. Location tracking can help to improve worker productivity and ensure they stay in designated areas only.

Also read: Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

These are a few suggestions, to begin with, and there can be a lot of other applications where digital can help in remote monitoring. This will need every boardroom to come up with future strategies and action plans. Fortunately, the lockdown has given manufacturing leaders some time in hand to prepare for the future and manage the crisis effectively.

Manufacturing companies, large or small, must look for design thinking to define future digital adoption or digital solution roadmap. The pandemic has had a deep impact and it will not be easy to layout plans without following a structured approach. Design thinking is a proven methodology under these kinds of scenarios and the tools under it need to be leveraged as much as possible.

Author: Amit Saluja, Senior Director & Center Head, NASSCOM CoE –  IoT Ecosystem for IoT Startups

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing

Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing

China-made Brixton 1200 cleared for production: 1200cc modern classic has Bonneville T120 in its sights!

China-made Brixton 1200 cleared for production: 1200cc modern classic has Bonneville T120 in its sights!

Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won't launch in India

All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won't launch in India

Mahindra Racing's D'Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here's how to watch

Mahindra Racing's D'Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here's how to watch

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

All-new or refreshed Audi BS6 cars in the pipeline: Diesel not ruled out entirely

All-new or refreshed Audi BS6 cars in the pipeline: Diesel not ruled out entirely

IMMA appoints Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma as its President

IMMA appoints Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma as its President

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise in your car

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise in your car

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone