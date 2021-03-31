Mahle opens new testing centre in Germany for hydrogen-fuel cells, petrol, diesel engines

Mahle claims to be an expert in power electronics, filtration as well as air and thermal management. The company says that it has employed more than 100 workers to work on the hydrogen-fuel cell powertrains.

Mahle GmbH: Testanlagen für Wasserstoffnutzung in Brennstoffzelle und Verbrennungsmotor in Stuttgart am 22.3.2021

Mahle has invested into a 1,400sqft testing centre in Stuttgart, Germany. More than two million Euros have been invested in this facility. The company also plans an expansion of this facility at a later stage. This testing centre will be unique for the company as it will investigate hydrogen-fuel cells along with the regular ICE powertrains. Other fuel cells will also be tested here for sustainable, pollution-free mobility. Mahle claims to be an expert in power electronics, filtration as well as air and thermal management. The company says that it has employed more than 100 workers to work on the hydrogen-fuel cell powertrains. Mahle also has the distinction of being a fuel cell supplier from the last 10 years. Initially heavy commercial vehicles and the usage of hydrogen-fuel cells in them will be assessed.

For sustainable transportation, the company believes that heavy vehicles should switch to hydrogen-fuel cells.

Our new hydrogen test center is an important step and another example of a successful transformation project by MAHLE,” says Dr. Martin Berger, Vice President Corporate Research and Advanced Engineering at MAHLE. “After all, testing at this location was so far linked to combustion engines only.

Hydrogen-fuel cells is something that even Hyundai dabbles in. It should be noted that India currently doesn’t boast any fuel cell vehicles. At the same time, the technology will definitely bolster the environment as well as promote clean driving. It should also be noted companies are being encouraged to bring in alternate fuel technology to India by the minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.