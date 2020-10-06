MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

The pre-chamber ignition technology growing in popularity due to performance and efficiency benefits; now fitted to production vehicles

MAHLE can now integrate pre-chamber ignition into engines that are already into production without having to change much in the machining process. MAHLE Jet Ignition technology can be installed in engines that use an M12 sparkplug or larger. The manufacturer will present its latest developments at the virtual Aachen Kolloquium from 5th to 7th October. The pre-chamber ignition system promises greater performance and fuel efficiency as well. MAHLE Powertrain is working on the development of a demonstrator engine to showcase the technology’s potential in applications between 80kW to 120kW.

“As the automotive industry seeks ways to unlock incremental efficiency and performance benefits from the internal combustion engine, jet – or pre-chamber – ignition technology is rising to the fore,” explains MAHLE Powertrain’s head of new technology and data management, Adrian Cooper. “We are beginning to see jet ignition being adopted into high-end production powertrains, such as Maserati’s recent Nettuno V6.”

MAHLE Powertrain has over 10 years’ experience developing its novel MJI pre-chamber ignition technology, which enables a highly efficient combustion process using either a passive or active system, suitable for use with either port or direct fuel injection systems. “We have worked with manufacturers and pinnacle motorsport such as F1 on the integration of this technology for close to ten years,” says Cooper. “However, our recent work on passive MJI makes the technology more accessible for adoption by mass-produced engines even as a retrofit to existing designs, as part of a highly efficient powertrain.”

How pre-chamber ignition works:

The passive MJI system features a small pre-chamber, which when ignited discharges extremely fast-moving, heated jets through a series of nozzles. This provides multiple ignition sites within the main combustion chamber, which leads to rapid, highly stable combustion and significantly improved knock mitigation characteristics. This enables the use of a higher compression ratio and in testing, up to a 10% reduction in fuel consumption has been measured.

“We have adapted an MJI-equipped production engine to start, run and perform reliably at -8 degrees C with equivalent catalyst light-off capability to conventional spark ignition. This is very encouraging, and we’ll be continuing development to lower this figure substantially,” continues Cooper.

Also read: MAHLE 3D-printed pistons tested on Porsche 911 GT2 RS boost power, efficiency

He stresses that the key to maximising the benefits of MJI is to understand the vehicle manufacturer’s requirements and develop the correct combustion strategy accordingly. “Our experience of integrating these systems means we can tailor MJI to many different applications, from low-cost hybrid ICE to down-sized, high specific power engines, or even to heavy-duty gas engines.

While the engineering effort to integrate the MJI system has been simplified, other engine systems need to be further optimised in order to gain the largest benefits, which might include a higher compression ratio, revised inlet camshaft profile and re-matching of the boosting system. A whole system engineering approach is the way to get the best from MJI.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.