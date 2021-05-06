Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

At any operating point, the motor will be running at 95 per cent efficiency. Mahle says that only Formula E engines were able to achieve this kind of efficiency earlier.

By:May 6, 2021 10:53 AM

Mahle, is developing a new magnet-free electric motor for EVs. This electric motor claims to not require rare earth metals that are not only tedious to find but also expensive. The motor has inductive properties and Mahle says that it has a contactless power transmission. All this, allows the motor to continuously run at high speeds with great efficiency and has overall lower wear and tear. At any operating point, the motor will be running at 95 per cent efficiency. Mahle says that only Formula E engines were able to achieve this kind of efficiency earlier. Moreover, this new motor can be scaled to be used in something as small as a sub-compact car to a commercial vehicle. Overall, the powertrain is claimed to be maintenance-free as well.

Mahle adds that the new electric motor is also characterised by a higher durability. This is because the necessary transmission of electrical currents, inside the motor, between the rotating and stationary parts happens without contact and is therefore wear-free.

“With our new electric motor, we’re living up to our responsibility as a sustainably operating company,” says Michael Frick, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board (ad interim) and CFO. “Dispensing with magnets and therefore the use of rare earth elements offers great potential not only from a geopolitical perspective but also with regard to the responsible use of nature and resources.”

“Our magnet-free motor can certainly be described as a breakthrough, because it provides several advantages that have not yet been combined in a product of this type,” says Dr. Martin Berger, Vice President Corporate Research and Advanced Engineering at MAHLE. “As a result, we can offer our customers a product with outstanding efficiency at a comparatively low cost.”

When will this see the light of the day or in an application is yet to be decided. Our bet is by the end of 2022.

