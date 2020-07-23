MAHLE 3D-printed pistons tested on Porsche 911 GT2 RS boost power, efficiency

MAHLE is identifying other areas of need with regard to the development of small lots and the production of discontinued components to supply the aftermarket for historic vehicles.

By:Updated: Jul 23, 2020 5:21 PM

3d printed pistons MAHLE Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Automotive supplier and international development partner MAHLE has produced high-performance aluminium pistons using 3D printing techniques as part of a cooperation between Porsche and mechanical engineering company Trumpf. The pistons were also tested on the engine test bench for Porsche 911 GT2 RS. MAHLE states that while forged pistons have reached their potential limits, 3D printed pistons could boost the 700 hp Porsche engine by 30 hp and also improve efficiency. MAHLE is taking forward its expertise in 3D printing so as to also work in the field of alternative drives like electric by supplying customers with components for drives, thermal management, and mechatronics.

Benefits of 3D printed pistons

The process makes use of bionic design that mimics natural structures such as the human skeleton and the material is added only in loaded areas, so the structure of the piston is adapted to the load. Saving material, the process has the potential to save on weight by up to 20 percent.

MAHLE also used a specially shaped cooling gallery near the piston rings applying its expertise with thermal processes on the piston. The cooling gallery is only possible with 3D printing. These reduce temperatures at the top land, which undergoes a lot of stress, thus optimizing combustion and allowing higher maximum engine speeds.

The pistons use a special aluminium alloy developed by MAHLE and is atomized into a fine powder before being printed in a process known as laser metal fusion (LMF). The laser melts the powder to certain layer thickness, followed by a new layer on top, hence printing the piston one layer at a time. Using this method, 3D printing specialist Trumpf produces piston blanks made up of approximately 1,200 layers in around 12 hours.

3d printed pistons Porsche 911 GT2 RS MAHLE

Also read: 5G network as a game-changer in the automotive industry and a basis for enhanced driver tech

Quality test run

Besides cutting open pistons for analysis, project partner Zeiss carried out a number of non-destructive tests like CT scanning, 3D scanning, and microscopy. Zeiss confirms that the printed piston has the same high-quality standard as a conventionally manufactured production piston.

For practical testing, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS engine was fitted with six pistons, and the drive unit successfully completed 200 hours of endurance testing under the toughest conditions on the test bench.

The test comprised of around 6,000 km at an average speed of 250 km/h including refueling stops, and around 135 hours at full load. The run also had included 25 hours of motoring load, which is the simulated overrun mode of a vehicle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahle 3D-printed pistons tested on Porsche 911 GT2 RS boost power, efficiency

Mahle 3D-printed pistons tested on Porsche 911 GT2 RS boost power, efficiency

Maruti Suzuki completes 5 years of NEXA: 11 lakh customers, five models

Maruti Suzuki completes 5 years of NEXA: 11 lakh customers, five models

TVS Zest 110 BS6 launched with enhanced fuel efficiency: New features with a revised price

TVS Zest 110 BS6 launched with enhanced fuel efficiency: New features with a revised price

Jaguar Land Rover's contactless touchscreen can fight bacteria, viruses like Coronavirus

Jaguar Land Rover's contactless touchscreen can fight bacteria, viruses like Coronavirus

Kia Sonet teased again in render image: Hyundai Venue rival to unveil on 7 August

Kia Sonet teased again in render image: Hyundai Venue rival to unveil on 7 August

Upcoming TVS two-wheeler with 'India's first & only' trait teased: Zeppelin cruiser launch nearing?

Upcoming TVS two-wheeler with 'India's first & only' trait teased: Zeppelin cruiser launch nearing?

Hyundai's unique 'Lamp On Challenge' to promote safety: Details and how to participate!

Hyundai's unique 'Lamp On Challenge' to promote safety: Details and how to participate!

Uber India to install safety screens in 20,000 cabs to prevent Coronavirus transmission

Uber India to install safety screens in 20,000 cabs to prevent Coronavirus transmission

Honda Cub cute scoot is back as a hard core 'combat' scrambler with a working Gatling gun exhaust

Honda Cub cute scoot is back as a hard core 'combat' scrambler with a working Gatling gun exhaust

This electric Ford Mustang Mach-E from Ford Performance is the tyre shredder no one expected

This electric Ford Mustang Mach-E from Ford Performance is the tyre shredder no one expected

Four-cylinder Yamaha R25M might soon be a reality: Will take on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

Four-cylinder Yamaha R25M might soon be a reality: Will take on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

MG Motor offers free car sanitisation at home: Offer details explained

MG Motor offers free car sanitisation at home: Offer details explained

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings begin: Renault Duster rival specs, features explained

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol bookings begin: Renault Duster rival specs, features explained

Eicher becomes India's first CV maker to offer 100% connected truck & bus lineup

Eicher becomes India's first CV maker to offer 100% connected truck & bus lineup

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spied with accessories: Expected price, India launch & all you need to know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spied with accessories: Expected price, India launch & all you need to know

CEAT Tyres launches Contactless service: Doorstep repair, pick-drop and more

CEAT Tyres launches Contactless service: Doorstep repair, pick-drop and more

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV: What to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue sibling

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV: What to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue sibling

Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 price out: Pay this much more for Dominar 250 rival

Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 price out: Pay this much more for Dominar 250 rival

Spare wheel in car no longer compulsory but only under these conditions

Spare wheel in car no longer compulsory but only under these conditions

Hyundai Venue launched with clutchless manual transmission at Rs 9,99,990: DCT gets paddle shifters

Hyundai Venue launched with clutchless manual transmission at Rs 9,99,990: DCT gets paddle shifters