Mahindra & Mahindra reports net loss of Rs 3,255 crore in Q4 FY2020: International businesses key reasons

In the short term, Mahindra & Mahindra's focus will be to manage cash, operating margins and safety. Between September and March, there will be a very clear focus on core domestic businesses, the company stated. The company says that it will work towards conserving today for a stronger tomorrow, manage cash and then turn around the global businesses.

By:Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:45 AM

In times when conserving cash is critical to survival, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has taken some tough decisions on loss-making international subsidiaries, which severely dented its March quarter earnings. The company has decided to shut down the electric scooter and bike business in the US and has also decided not to invest any further in Ssangyong. The company, which was expected to report a profit for the March quarter, actually ended up reporting a loss of Rs 3,255 crore, 80% of which was due to two international businesses. Losses from international subsidiaries have been persistent overt the last three fiscal years and dragged the return on equity, forcing the company to take a relook at its capital allocation policy. The company does not expect the losses at its international subsidiaries to persist in the new fiscal. Anish Shah, deputy managing director and group chief financial officer, M&M, said: “The company’s board has said ‘no’ to investing more in Snagging, shutdown GenZe (electric scooter and bike business in the US) and looking at many other businesses, and we are very serious about acting decisively on all our loss making subsidiaries”. There was an impairment of Rs 2,719 crore that came in from the company’s international business during the quarter. In April, M&M had announced that it would not invest further in Ssangyong, the Korean automotive company.

Given the challenges and uncertainties that the pandemic has thrown up, M&M will be focused on conserving cash and defending operating margins this year as it looks at capitalising on opportunities in the domestic market. The company will also look at unlocking value in some of its unlisted businesses and look at listing them. While the company will marginally cut back on some capital expenditure this year, a bulk of the cutback will happen over FY22-24. Rural markets are expected to do well and the company’s farm equipment division is already operating at 80% capacity. M&M posted a weak set of numbers on the back of losses made in international businesses, exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,255 crore versus a profit of Rs 969 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This was after taking into account an impairment of Rs 3,578 crore, largely driven by losses in the international business. Before the exceptional item, the company reported a net profit of Rs 323 crore.

Revenues from operations declined by 35% to Rs 9,005 crore on lower volumes. The company sold 86,351 vehicles in Q4FY20, which is a decline of 47% year-on-year, while tractors sold remained flat at 57,164. Operating income (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell sharply by 34.4% to `1,224.68 crore. Ebitda margins increased marginally by 10 basis points to 13.6%. Commenting on the company’s performance, Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M, said, “In my 41 years career I have not seen a challenge anywhere near what we have seen in the last few months”. He said in the tractor business, the Covid impact was seen just before the lockdown was announced. But in the auto business the impact started showing in mid-February due to supply chain disruptions coming from China. To add to that, there was a fire at one of the company’s suppliers that was followed by the lockdown. “All this happened when the industry was in a slowdown due to transition to BS-VI. M&M has had a good operating performance in terms of OPM, which we have maintained margins this year and increased market share in tractors and commercial vehicles,” Goenka said.

Highlighting that the times are challenging and the company will have to count its pennies closely, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, automotive and farm equipment sector, M&M, said that in the short term — till September — the company will look at managing cash, operating margins and safety. The company has divided its trajectory ahead into three phases of ‘walk, run and fly’. In the short term, the company’s focus will be to manage cash, operating margins and safety. Between September and March, there will be very clear focus on core domestic businesses. Capex and investment prioritisation and not giving up anything strategic. As for the ‘fly’ phase which will come in FY22, Jejurikar said that the company would see a full SUV core brand differentiation strategy play out. “We will work towards conserving today for a stronger tomorrow, manage cash and then turn around global businesses,” he said.

Moreover, M&M has decided to take every single business that is a loss-making international subsidiary and put these under three categories. Businesses with a clear path to profitability in a three- to five-year timeframe with 18% RoE, and companies where there is a delayed path to profitability but has a strategic quantifiable impact, will continue. However, subsidiaries where there is no clear path to profitability with no strategic quantifiable impact will be put on the exit path. “We have already started on that path for some businesses and some others are in consideration. All international businesses will be put under the scanner. We have to return to the heydays of growth,” Shah said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra seeking investors for Ssangyong: Ready to hand over control of the brand

Mahindra seeking investors for Ssangyong: Ready to hand over control of the brand

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed