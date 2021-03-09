Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

On the very same date, Anish joins the Board of Directors as well as be the new MD and CEO of M&M. Currently Anish is the Deputy MD and Group CFO of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

By:March 9, 2021 10:46 AM

Mahindra Logistics has appointed Anish Shah as its new Chairman. His appointment is effective from April 2, 2021. On the very same date, he will also join the Board of Directors as well as be the new MD and CEO of M&M. Currently Anish is the Deputy MD and Group CFO of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. He takes over the position of chairman from VS Parthasarathy. The latter has decided to leave this position to pursue his personal interests. According to M&M, he will be scale as well as build businesses, mentor, consult in his next phase of career. His resignation is effective on the same day when Anish takes over.

Darius Pandole, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board added that the company will like to thank Parthasarathy for his contributions as the Chairman of the Board and welcome Dr. Anish Shah as the incoming Chairman. He further added that the company is well poised to continue its growth strategy under the leadership of Rampraveen Swaminathan and the management team. He also said that MLL is confident that this will be further accelerated under Anish’s Chairmanship of the Board.

Mahindra and Mahindra on the passenger vehicle side is looking to bring in two new products – the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 and the Scorpio. There are also electric cars in the offing though the launch of the electric KUV as well as XUV300 are understandably delayed. Mahindra has one of the most comprehensive online car buying programs. The user has complete control over the buying process and has to visit the dealership only if they want to take delivery of the vehicle. Mahindra dealerships also offer the option to get the vehicle delivered at the customer’s choice destination.

Meanwhile, head over to Anand Mahindra’s Twitter handle. You will be regaled with jokes, wisdom and general observations. Not from a scion’s point of view but also that of a commoner.

