Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services

Jio-bp and Mahindra Group have come together to explore solutions on battery swapping technology for electric 3-wheelers, along with Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS).

By:December 8, 2021 6:28 PM
jio bp mahindra sign mou

 

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), operating with the brand name Jio-bp has today an MoU (non-binding) with the Mahindra Group. With this MoU, Mahindra Group and Jio-bp will explore opportunities for the creation of EV services and products. Alongside, the MoU will help in identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels and also evaluating charging solutions by Jio-bp for various Mahindra vehicles, including electric 3 and 4 wheelers, quadricycles and e-SCV (Small Commercial Vehicles – sub 4 ton).

The partnership is aimed at leveraging the strengths of both companies in the fields of EV products and services. Mahindra Group and its channel partner locations will be evaluated for establishing Jio-bp Mobility Stations, EV charging and swapping points apart from using existing Jio-bp stations. Jio-bp has recently launched its first Mobility Station in Maharashtra, which offers multiple fueling options, including EV charging infrastructure, while giving a world-class retailing experience. In addition, business models like Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS) will be explored, wherein Jio-bp may provide charging solutions to vehicles made by Mahindra Group.

Considering the EV market in India is still in a nascent stage, this MoU may bring up various possibilities and orientation of database, along with operations support systems and commercial-scale business models. In fact, various types of charging and swapping facilities could be explored and executed under this MoU, subject to their techno-economic feasibility and necessary approvals.

The partnership will also accelerate EV adoption in India with high-performance batteries, which are of course swappable,  and therefore, helping in dispelling range anxiety. The solutions are likely to offer great convenience to customers who can bring in a depleted battery to their nearest swapping station. And within minutes, move on with a fully charged battery by paying a nominal charge. These innovative solutions will broaden the horizon for both the companies and help realize India’s net-zero emissions goals faster.

