Mahindra First Choice inaugurates its 5th AutoKart Refresh store in India: Aims to open 20 outlets by FY2022

Mahindra First Choice Wheels, a dominant player in the Indian used vehicle ecosystem, has inaugurated its 5th AutoKart refresh store in the country. AutoKart Refresh is the flagship brand of Mahindra First Choice in India that deals in quality refurbished vehicles. The company has today announced the launch of its 5th store that is located at Ghodbunder Road, Thane, in Maharashtra. This new facility is spread across 20,000 sq. ft. and it can hold over 150 vehicles at one time. The company launched its first outlet in April this year, followed by four more new facilities, marking its presence in Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

According to the company, till now, all four AutoKart Refresh outlets have been selling more than 100 quality refurbished vehicles every month since launch. Commenting on the occasion of the inauguration of the new store, Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd said, “AutoKart Refresh is a unique value proposition that has come into being by a clever amalgamation of our core services like vehicle inspection, procurement, yard solutions, refurbishment, warranty and store sales. We are the only players in this model and we continue to strengthen our dominance.”

He further added, “Aligned with our commitment to provide business vehicle buyers with a hassle free buying and ownership experience, we have introduced the 5th outlet today in Thane, and we aim to introduce a total of 20 outlets by FY2022.” As per the company, being instituted as an end-to-end provider for quality refurbished vehicles, the Thane facility of Mahindra First Choice’s AutoKart Refresh store will be a preferred destination for Mumbai and Thane based business vehicle buyers for quality refurbished cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs).

Mahindra First Choice is the industry leader in the used car segment with more than 1100 retail stores in 350+ Indian cities. The company has sold over 2 million cars in the country. Its AutoKart Refresh stores also provide retail and wholesale finance options for business vehicle buyers to purchase the vehicle with Mahindra First Choice warranty and trust. The brand also offers collateral-free loans for the dealers through their proprietary Loan First programme. Additionally, vehicle insurance and hassle-free RTO transfer services are also provided by the company, making it a go-to place to purchase and sell refurbished vehicles.

