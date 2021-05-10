Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Mahindra Logistics is now offering its Oxygen on Wheels initiative in cities within the state of Punjab. The initiative has been rolled out already in Maharashtra and Delhi, and it is planned to be expanded further to more regions across the nation.

By:May 10, 2021 2:18 PM
mahindra oxygen on wheels delhi

Mahindra Logistics had recently announced its new Initiative called Oxygen on Wheels in Maharashtra followed by Delhi. The company has now extended this initiative to the state of Punjab as well. Oxygen on Wheels (O2W) is designed to help the nation cope with the availability of oxygen cylinders, or lack thereof during the second wave crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra Logistics has deployed its Bolero pickup trucks equipped with medical oxygen to swiftly supply cylinders in most affected areas. Through the initiative, Mahindra Logistics hopes to bridge the gap and allow for smooth medical oxygen delivery to hospitals and medical institutions.

The initiative was rolled out with 100 vehicles in Maharashtra starting with seven cities. These vehicles are said to be ferrying medical oxygen to Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nagpur and Nasik. In its second phase, Mahindra Logistics announced the initiative’s expansion to Delhi and now also in Punjab.

Mahindra Logistics confirmed in a tweet:

The company is working towards expanding the footprint of the O2W to more cities and regions. Additionally, it is also exploring options to deliver O2 cylinders directly to the residences of patients. Mahindra has said that it has diverted the oxygen used for its various manufacturing activities along with its supply chain to cater to the medical demand. Working closely with the government, Mahindra is looking to set up more oxygen plants and building isolation centres as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

COVID-19 effect: MG India extends warranty/maintenance service till this date

COVID-19 effect: MG India extends warranty/maintenance service till this date

2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah's Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah's Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole at the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole at the Spanish Grand Prix

Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here's why

Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here's why

Hidden headlamp: The light is in the limelight

Hidden headlamp: The light is in the limelight

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled