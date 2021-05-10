Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Mahindra Logistics is now offering its Oxygen on Wheels initiative in cities within the state of Punjab. The initiative has been rolled out already in Maharashtra and Delhi, and it is planned to be expanded further to more regions across the nation.

Mahindra Logistics had recently announced its new Initiative called Oxygen on Wheels in Maharashtra followed by Delhi. The company has now extended this initiative to the state of Punjab as well. Oxygen on Wheels (O2W) is designed to help the nation cope with the availability of oxygen cylinders, or lack thereof during the second wave crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra Logistics has deployed its Bolero pickup trucks equipped with medical oxygen to swiftly supply cylinders in most affected areas. Through the initiative, Mahindra Logistics hopes to bridge the gap and allow for smooth medical oxygen delivery to hospitals and medical institutions.

The initiative was rolled out with 100 vehicles in Maharashtra starting with seven cities. These vehicles are said to be ferrying medical oxygen to Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nagpur and Nasik. In its second phase, Mahindra Logistics announced the initiative’s expansion to Delhi and now also in Punjab.

Mahindra Logistics confirmed in a tweet:

Oxygen On Wheels goes live in #Punjab today. We #RiseForGood as we keep adding more cities to transport Oxygen cylinders to hospitals & other medical facilities & also take back the empty cylinders. Call 7303196870 to reach us in Punjab.@MahindraRise @anishshah21 @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/lF4zEFX16d — Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (@Mahindralog_MLL) May 6, 2021

The company is working towards expanding the footprint of the O2W to more cities and regions. Additionally, it is also exploring options to deliver O2 cylinders directly to the residences of patients. Mahindra has said that it has diverted the oxygen used for its various manufacturing activities along with its supply chain to cater to the medical demand. Working closely with the government, Mahindra is looking to set up more oxygen plants and building isolation centres as well.

