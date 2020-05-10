Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Mahesh Babu has actively participated in a number of state and national level EV policy discussions alongside the government, such as the "Champions of Change" initiative organised by NITI Aayog.

Mahindra Electric Mobility has appointed its CEO Mahesh Babu as managing director and CEO of the company with effect from 7 May. Babu has been extremely instrumental in product development including the production version of the Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture – MESMA 350 platform, in-house development of electric three- and four-wheelers, and components. He has also been actively involved in setting up of Mahindra’s Rs 200 crore EV plant in Chakan.

Mahesh Babu has actively participated in a number of state and national level EV policy discussions alongside the government, such as “Champions of Change” initiative organised by NITI Aayog under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he continues to work closely with industry bodies and associations to spread awareness of electric mobility and developments in the field.

He is a Fulbright Scholar and has completed his Leadership in Management from Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, and holds a post-graduate degree in Engineering from BITS, Pilani.

Under his leadership, Mahindra Electric has launched four new electric vehicles and mobility platform NEMO (Next-Generation Mobility). He has been instrumental in shaping the Electric mobility solutions through initiatives in the commercial fleet space and by expanding the Electric portfolio from 48V till 650V drivetrains. Mahesh has been with Mahindra for over 20 years and has worked in the design and development of engine and vehicle platforms from frugal three-wheelers to flagship models.

Over his tenure as CEO, Mahindra Electric has built key partnerships with Uber, Zoomcar, LG Chem, Blu Smart, Lithium Urban Technology and Auroville.

In February this year, Mahindra Electric launched its most affordable electric SUV, the eKUV with 150 km range at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, post-FAME-II benefits). The manufacturer also unveiled the eXUV300 – an all-electric version of the Mahindra XUV300.

