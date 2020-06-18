LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here’s how!

The LuxeCamper motorhomes are currently available in Bengaluru, with the plans to move to other parts of the nation, once the lockdown eases. One can travel with their family in a motorhome.

Motorhomes are a great concept in the West. Use your own caravan to explore the wilderness, live in the open and yet have all the required amenities in place. It never caught on the fancy in the Indian sub-continent. Though, if you happen to punch in a few keywords online, you will find many motorhome sellers in India as well. While most of these are “temporarily closed”, a new company called Campervans Camps and Holiday Private Limited has set shop. The company has introduced its own range of motorhomes called LuxeCamper. What’s more, this is built according to the standards designed by the Indian government and has been approved by ARAI. In short, it is road-legal and one can take and drive this motorhome to any part of the country. Customers can basically rent these, go on trails and live in these luxury vehicles.

The company also offers customised trails for families, with a driver in tow. With next to little knowledge on how these operate and the costs involved, Express Drives got in touch with Tiger Ramesh, the founder. Here is what he said.

Express Drives (ED): How did the idea to build motorhomes come about?

A kitchen in a LuxeCamper

Tiger Ramesh (TR): I am passionate about wildlife and photography and have travelled across the world to explore various places. Many locations do not have proper or no accommodation and therefore we ended up staying in a motorhome and also made Indian food. Some of my most enriching experiences have been in RVs and India definitely needed this. I discussed this with my friend Vinay Luthra (IFS), former principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force at Karnataka Forest Department, and he encouraged me to go ahead with this idea.

Since there are no readymade motorhomes available in India for tourism purpose, we decided to design and manufacture our own. We also built a tech platform that allows guests to choose from a set of recommended trails, as well as, customize and configure their own trails to various destinations.

With these beautifully designed LuxeCampers, our aim is to provide travelers with the opportunity to deep dive into unexplored destinations by personalising their travel trails and activities.

ED: How much investment has gone into this company? Where is the facility located and how big is it?

TR: We are looking forward to expanding our fleet and adding 10 more LuxeCampers. We plan to invest up to Rs 50 crores in the next 18 to 24 months to scale the business. We will be outsourcing manufacturing instead of setting up our own. Currently, we are tying up with established manufacturers across the country to build these vehicles.

ED: Which cars can ideally be converted to motorhomes? How much time does it take?

TR: It is difficult to convert cars to a motorhome. SUVs can be converted to small campervans. We need to build motorhomes on bus chassis. Our vehicles are built on Ashok Leyland bus chassis. It takes about three months to build the motorhome on a chassis.

ED: If someone were to supply a Force Traveller to you, how much cost will it incur him to get it converted to a motorhome? A rough estimate, please.

TR: We need a larger platform than Force Traveller to make a motorHome. Force Traveller can be used to make campervans.

ED: Given that DC is a well-known name in this field, how does LuxeCamper try to take on its might?

TR: We are a caravan tourism company that is vertically integrated. We manufacture our own motorhomes for our consumption. Our motorhomes are for deployment as “Transport” vehicles in our tourism circuits. We have built a tech platform that allows guests to choose from a set of recommended trails, as well as, customise and configure their own trails to various destinations. So, this is an all-new way of traveling, a first in India – vacation on wheels to exotic destinations in the country.

ED: Please share some thoughts on the personalised travel experience

TR: Owing to the pandemic, post the lockdown, people are extremely cautious on how they want to travel and at the same time maintain social distancing. The way we travel is going to change drastically. People are going to resort to personalized travel experiences to ensure their health and safety. Today, the LuxeCamper is probably the safest way to travel since it allows guests to maintain social distancing during the journey, as well as, at the destinations. They can also control the cabin environment for safety from any external contamination. These motorhomes exemplify comfort and luxury on wheels and are a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.

