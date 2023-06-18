Los Angeles Auto Show announces special Father’s Day ticket discount prices

In keeping with California’s position as a leading technological innovation hub, the Los Angeles Auto Show aims to showcase the latest entries in the continually expanding world of electrification.

Its good news for automotive enthusiasts planning their trip to the Los Angeles Auto Show, which is now in its 117th year, scheduled to take place between November 17-26, 2023 at the LA Convention Center.

The show organisers have announced a special 15 percent discount on ticket prices as part of Father’s Day celebration.

The limited-time offer will run for two weeks from June 15-29 with all Any Day Adult and Senior ticket purchases made during this period get a discount when using the promo code LADADS23.

Terri Toennies, President, Los Angeles Auto Show said, “Every year we’re delighted to see so many families and groups spending quality time together while exploring all the fun exhibits at our show. With Father’s Day right, we thought this was a great offer to say thank you to the people making a difference in so many lives.”

In addition to the latest new cars, SUVs and trucks, attendees will be able to experience special attractions, high-energy demonstrations, as well as drive or ride in the newest electric and IC-powered vehicles located on multiple test tracks throughout the show, both indoors and outdoors.

For those passionate about customisation, the popular ‘Garage’ aftermarket area will feature the latest trends, with products, accessories, special builds and performance accessories from popular brands as well as a number of highlighted car collections.

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is amongst the leading automotive shows globally.