Lockdown might increase woes of auto component industry as annual running of vehicles decline

Based on the analysis of 75 mega districts in the country, Crisil Research expects the annual running of vehicles to decline. Three-wheelers are likely to see the highest decline while passenger vehicles and tractors are expected to see the lowest decline of 4% during the fiscal.

By:Published: July 10, 2020 9:16 AM
Representational image

The economic crisis brought on by the extended lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to add to the woes of the auto component industry (including tyres, engine oil and lubricants) this fiscal, which has already been battling a steep slowdown in demand from both OEMs and export markets, a report said on Thursday. Based on the analysis of 75 mega districts in the country, which account for 43% of the segment’s total revenue, Crisil Research expects the annual running of vehicles (in km) to decline, with three-wheelers likely to see the highest decline of 22% and passenger vehicles and tractors seeing the lowest decline of 4% during the fiscal. These districts together account for a significant chunk of automobile sales by OEMs and 46% of total number of automobiles in the country, it said.

Crisil arrived at the overall impact of Covid-19 on revenue this fiscal, the likely impact at a granular level, taking into account annual running of a vehicle, and replacement cycle of lubricants, engine oil, tyres and spare parts, besides customer behaviour and attitudes towards replacement of parts, and commuting trends.  “We have bucketed the districts on susceptibility, factoring the spread, risk and intensity of Covid-19 as on June 25. Of the 75 districts, 50 are ‘high susceptibility’ areas, 23 ‘medium susceptibility’, and the remaining two ‘low susceptibility areas’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more