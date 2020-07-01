Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

MG Motor India's very first product here - Hector was launched exactly a year ago. A month later in July 2019, the company reported 1,508 unit sales for the SUV and received an overwhelming response for the MG Hector with 21,000 bookings after which it had to temporarily shut bookings to meet the demand.

By:Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:58 AM

Its 1st July today and the sales numbers for the last month have started pouring in. The last couple of months have been super challenging for the whole of the Indian automotive industry with absolutely zero domestic sales in April after which the manufacturers started showing some signs of recovery. Now, very recently, MG Motor India has announced its sales figures for the month of June 2020. During the said period, the company managed to sell a total of 2,012 units. In order to be specific, out of this number, the company sold a total of 1,867 units of the MG Hector along with 145 units of the MG ZS EV electric SUV. The company’s first product for the Indian market – Hector was launched in India exactly a year ago. A month later in July 2019, the company reported 1,508 unit sales for the MG Hector. Moreover, the brand received an overwhelming response for the MG Hector as it received 21,000 bookings for the same. Following this, the company had to temporarily shut bookings to meet the demand in the coming months.  The company promised to increase the production of the MG Hector at its Halol plant in Gujarat.

In other news, MG Motor India is now gearing up to launch its new products in the market. These primarily include the MG Hector Plus along with the company’s flagship Endeavour, Fortuner rivalling full-size SUV – Gloster. Very recently, the company teased both these products on its official website for India. The production of the Hector Plus already started last month and this will be the third offering by the company for India after Hector and ZS EV.

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the MG Hector Plus is set to go on sale in India this month. With the MG Hector Plus, the company will be primarily targeting the higher variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta. Stay tuned for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

Super luxury yacht with Lamborghini design lines & 2000 hp! Meet Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63'

Super luxury yacht with Lamborghini design lines & 2000 hp! Meet Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63'

Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features

Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features

MG Gloster SUV teased on brand's India website: Launch details, expected price of Endeavour, Fortuner rival!

MG Gloster SUV teased on brand's India website: Launch details, expected price of Endeavour, Fortuner rival!

Skoda Kodiaq, Superb, Karoq get new infotainment system: 'Laura' voice assistant & online features

Skoda Kodiaq, Superb, Karoq get new infotainment system: 'Laura' voice assistant & online features

New commercial vehicles in India likely to have increased length, height as international trucks: Here's why

New commercial vehicles in India likely to have increased length, height as international trucks: Here's why

2020 Honda City Test Drive Review: Back to roots and surprisingly good!

2020 Honda City Test Drive Review: Back to roots and surprisingly good!

2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

Honda Africa Twin deliveries start in India: Rs 15 lakh ADV with Apple CarPlay

Honda Africa Twin deliveries start in India: Rs 15 lakh ADV with Apple CarPlay

Vehicle production will be impacted due to delay in Chinese component imports: SIAM backs ACMA

Vehicle production will be impacted due to delay in Chinese component imports: SIAM backs ACMA

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

Great discounts on Tata Harrier, Tigor, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000