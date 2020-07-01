Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

MG Motor India's very first product here - Hector was launched exactly a year ago. A month later in July 2019, the company reported 1,508 unit sales for the SUV and received an overwhelming response for the MG Hector with 21,000 bookings after which it had to temporarily shut bookings to meet the demand.

Its 1st July today and the sales numbers for the last month have started pouring in. The last couple of months have been super challenging for the whole of the Indian automotive industry with absolutely zero domestic sales in April after which the manufacturers started showing some signs of recovery. Now, very recently, MG Motor India has announced its sales figures for the month of June 2020. During the said period, the company managed to sell a total of 2,012 units. In order to be specific, out of this number, the company sold a total of 1,867 units of the MG Hector along with 145 units of the MG ZS EV electric SUV. The company’s first product for the Indian market – Hector was launched in India exactly a year ago. A month later in July 2019, the company reported 1,508 unit sales for the MG Hector. Moreover, the brand received an overwhelming response for the MG Hector as it received 21,000 bookings for the same. Following this, the company had to temporarily shut bookings to meet the demand in the coming months. The company promised to increase the production of the MG Hector at its Halol plant in Gujarat.

In other news, MG Motor India is now gearing up to launch its new products in the market. These primarily include the MG Hector Plus along with the company’s flagship Endeavour, Fortuner rivalling full-size SUV – Gloster. Very recently, the company teased both these products on its official website for India. The production of the Hector Plus already started last month and this will be the third offering by the company for India after Hector and ZS EV.

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the MG Hector Plus is set to go on sale in India this month. With the MG Hector Plus, the company will be primarily targeting the higher variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta. Stay tuned for more updates!

