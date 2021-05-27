Lithium Urban acquires SmartCommute

Lithium Urban Technologies owns the largest fleet of EVs in the world outside of China. Lithium also owns and operates India’s largest EV charging network spread across seven cities.

By:May 27, 2021 2:11 AM

Lithium Urban Technologies, a mobility solutions provider, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Pune-based SmartCommute, an employee transport services SaaS platform. SmartCommute was founded in 2014 and is into simplifying employee transportation services for corporates across the country. The SaaS-based platform comprised of smart rostering, AI-enabled routing, back-to-back cab routing, trip allocations, real-time tracking and monitoring, risk management, personal safety management, automated billing and data analytics. Before Covid-19 struck, the SmartCommute platform was being used to move 30,000 employees daily in over 3,000 vehicles, across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, New Delhi and Hyderabad for clients such as Capgemini, L&T Infotech, KPIT and TCS.

Lithium Urban Technologies owns the largest fleet of EVs in the world outside of China. Lithium also owns and operates India’s largest EV charging network spread across seven cities. Sanjay Krishnan, founder of, Lithium said, with this acquisition, they would expand into the larger transportation and mobility ecosystem and provide full-stack services, going beyond sustainable corporate mobility solutions. The company would now be equipped to expand into freight and rapid bus transit. It will also cater to both electric and non-electric vehicles. They were aiming to help clients seamlessly transition from ICE to electric vehicles, with EVs and charging station telematics and scheduling algorithms, Krishnan said.

Employee transportation is a multi-billion-dollar market in India and Lithium powered with SmartCommute technology will be in a formidable position to become a leader in this market, Ajit Patil, co-founder, SmartCommute said. Lithium had raised $20 million and has IFC and LGT Aspada as its main investors.

