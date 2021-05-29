Lamborghini Countach: The car’s gone, the design lives on

It’s the epitome of the DNA in all Lamborghini design, the tradition of the stylistic language from the origins to the present day.

The Countach, a legendary Lamborghini model that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has shaped the design of all subsequent Lamborghinis even up to today’s models, including the Aventador, Huracán, Sián as well as the Urus. “There are works of art that always remain relevant, and the form of the Countach is one of these,” said Mitja Borkert, head of Design at Lamborghini. “Its design is comprised of perfect proportions, characterised by a very pure and essential approach. Its distinctive feature is the single longitudinal line that visually connects the front and rear parts. From a stylistic point of view, it’s a perfect inspiration because, even when the rest is modified, the line is an element of visual continuity between past and present. It’s the epitome of the DNA in all Lamborghini design, the tradition of the stylistic language from the origins to the present day.”

Low and wide, the front view of the Countach is characterised by diagonal lines on the hood (which you get to see in modern cars such as the Aventador, Huracán, Sián and Urus). These diagonal lines are also repeated on the engine compartment, making it immediately recognisable even from a distance (again, these lines are apparent on modern Lamborghini models as well). The shape of the passenger compartment, low and squared, combined with the typical slope of the windscreen, has influenced the design of many Lamborghini models that have followed the Countach.

In fact, this shape has remained unchanged over the years, along with the characteristic cut of the side windows, which make a Lamborghini easily identifiable at first glance.

The Countach introduced a futuristic style ahead of its time during the 1970s. These were the years of important social achievements, which are reflected in significant changes that would inspire designers and creatives around the world. The space race; the advent of high tech with the development of modern computers; the trends in fashion linked to geometric patterns, extravagant choices and the explosion of bright colours; the advent of individualism and the Jet Age; are all elements that influenced the stylistic choices of the Countach’s designer, Marcello Gandini.

