Labour availability, fully operational supply chain to be key challenges starting 20th April: SIAM

SIAM says that the industry in the meanwhile is getting fully prepared with detailed protocols for opening up which will ensure safety through social distancing at the workplace and factories.

SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) said that the availability of labour and ensuring a fully operational supply chain will be some of the major challenges for the partial resumption of economic activity starting April 20. Rajan Wadhera, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement that despite various challenges, including the closure of the sales network, the industry is preparing to commence operations with detailed safety protocols in place. Wadhera’s comments were in response to the recent guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and partial opening of economic activities.

“Many of our member original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) who are operating in rural areas outside municipal limits and those who are operating in industrial estates and industrial townships are in touch with the respective state/district administrations to explore how they can restart their operations from April 20,” Wadhera said. He further added that the availability of labour and ensuring a fully operational supply chain would be major challenges which needs to be addressed by the individual companies before any decision is taken to open up.

Moreover, continued closure at dealerships would be another key challenge, Wadhera noted. “The industry in the meanwhile is getting fully prepared with detailed protocols for opening up which will ensure safety through social distancing at the workplace and factories,” he said. SIAM has also prepared a recommended protocol based on inputs from its member original equipment manufacturer (OEMs), he added. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs came out with revised guidelines for the partial resumption of economic activity starting April 20.

