Labour availability, fully operational supply chain to be key challenges starting 20th April: SIAM

SIAM says that the industry in the meanwhile is getting fully prepared with detailed protocols for opening up which will ensure safety through social distancing at the workplace and factories.

By:Published: April 17, 2020 1:23:55 PM

SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) said that the availability of labour and ensuring a fully operational supply chain will be some of the major challenges for the partial resumption of economic activity starting April 20. Rajan Wadhera, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement that despite various challenges, including the closure of the sales network, the industry is preparing to commence operations with detailed safety protocols in place. Wadhera’s comments were in response to the recent guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and partial opening of economic activities.

“Many of our member original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) who are operating in rural areas outside municipal limits and those who are operating in industrial estates and industrial townships are in touch with the respective state/district administrations to explore how they can restart their operations from April 20,” Wadhera said. He further added that the availability of labour and ensuring a fully operational supply chain would be major challenges which needs to be addressed by the individual companies before any decision is taken to open up.

Moreover, continued closure at dealerships would be another key challenge, Wadhera noted. “The industry in the meanwhile is getting fully prepared with detailed protocols for opening up which will ensure safety through social distancing at the workplace and factories,” he said. SIAM has also prepared a recommended protocol based on inputs from its member original equipment manufacturer (OEMs), he added. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs came out with revised guidelines for the partial resumption of economic activity starting April 20.

Stay tuned for more!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 specifications revealed

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 specifications revealed

Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here's how much!

Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here's how much!

Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here's a catch!

Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here's a catch!

BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota's Creta, Seltos rival

Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota's Creta, Seltos rival

2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to take pay cuts, have until end-April to renew contracts

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to take pay cuts, have until end-April to renew contracts

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India's first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India's first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant

Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant

Important! Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga COVID-19 lockdown maintenance tip

Important! Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga COVID-19 lockdown maintenance tip

BS6 technologies common to scooters, bikes: Fuel-injection, sensors and more

BS6 technologies common to scooters, bikes: Fuel-injection, sensors and more

Check if your Kwacker is covered during lockdown: Kawasaki extends warranty period till 30th June!

Check if your Kwacker is covered during lockdown: Kawasaki extends warranty period till 30th June!

Skoda Auto India manufactured no models in March 2020: Could affect new car deliveries

Skoda Auto India manufactured no models in March 2020: Could affect new car deliveries

Hyundai hands over Covid-19 Advanced Diagnostic kits to ICMR to test 25,000+ people

Hyundai hands over Covid-19 Advanced Diagnostic kits to ICMR to test 25,000+ people

Electric car vs electric bike: Watch Harley-Davidson LiveWire take on Tesla Model 3 in drag race

Electric car vs electric bike: Watch Harley-Davidson LiveWire take on Tesla Model 3 in drag race