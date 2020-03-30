22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

As is usually the case with electric vehicle start-ups, even 22Kymco with a strong funding couldn't take off, with many factors being contributors.

By:Updated: March 30, 2020 4:45:02 PM

Kymco is a big Taiwanese electric two-wheeler maker. The brand even exports and is one of the world leaders as far as electric vehicle tech is concerned. So, it came as no surprise to anyone that Kymco will want to expand and foray into regions where their presence was needed. Emerging markets for example, and India was naturally the best choice for it. So, in October 2018, Kymco joined hands with 22 Motors (an EV start-up) for entering the Indian market. The company was called 22Kymco.

What was the deal between both the companies?

It is being understood that Kymco will be at the forefront of technology as well as manufacturing know-how. 22 Motors, lead by Parveen Kharb (CEO and co-founder), will manufacture the electric as well as ICE two-wheelers in India. A manufacturing plant was rented in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. This plant had an initial capacity of two lakh units in a year. Approximately Rs 12 crore was invested by the domestic investors in this operation whereas KYMCO put in USD 2 million. The latter, over the course of time, was going to pump in USD 10 million more. The required tools as well as materials are already in the facility. As of now, the tools and machines are rusting there, lying unused.

Over the course of next three years, starting from 2019, 22Kymco had planned more than 300 dealerships in India. The initial stage of 14 dealerships were to be in New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad cities.

The products that were supposed to come

The product line-up includes the iFlow scooter (Rs 90,000), Like200 (Rs 1.3 lakh) and the X-Town 300i ABS for Rs 2.30 lakh. All these prices are on-road Delhi. While the iFlow was an electric scooter, the other two ran on petrol. 22Kymco was to manufacture all these vehicles in India from start. The commercial sales were to start from September 2019. This was announced at the second press conference held in June 2019.

The USP of Kymco was the Ionex and Ionex Commercial solutions. Ionex was claimed to be a game-changing electric vehicle solution that eliminates all barriers for consumers to go green. Ionex Commercial is a tailor-made solution for operations that need a much larger setup. Part of this solution was the Ionex smart battery that weighed only 5kg. It was swappable but the iFlow for example, also had a reserve battery. The main battery ensured that the reserve unit was always charged and when the time came to swap, the user could still ride 20km on the fixed unit. This means there was literally no downtime. Ionex in general can be used by any OEM, should they desire.

All in all, the products were very capable and given that Kymco had a good reputation worldwide, will have helped their case immensely in India.

What went wrong?

Mismanagement has been claimed to be one of the factors. In June 2019, right after the announcement, the decision was taken to dissolve the company. An email was sent out to vendors, employees as well as the media agency in July. This email stated that the company has now been dissolved due to operational reasons. The 100+ employees were left in the lurch too. In a conversation with a former executive director, sales marketing, Partha Choudhary, we learned that it was indeed a very sad situation. A bunch of enthusiasts coming together for an electric vehicle project and then everything goes bust.

An ex-employee on the condition of anonymity said that “One day things were fine and we were in the midst of starting production. The very next day, before production could start, we were asked to find new jobs.”

What next?

While 22Kymco is no longer in existence, the website is still there. Partha and his colleagues are on to something new and exciting. What is it? Well, watch this page for more information.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Formula 1 teams to apply racing expertise to assist with ventilator production under Project Pitlane

Formula 1 teams to apply racing expertise to assist with ventilator production under Project Pitlane

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Car, bike parked for 21 days due to Covid-19 lockdown? Tips to take care of its health

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Covid19: ACMA likely to ask auto component manufacturers to make masks, sanitisers

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Ferrari to resume production in Italy starting 14 April

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles