After having led the Skoda Auto group for two years, Thomas Schafer will hand over the reins to Klaus Zellmer. Schafer will take up a new role as CEO of Volkswagen after this.

Skoda Auto will see a management change, starting 1 July 2022. Klaus Zellmer will be the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Skoda Auto. He currently is the Volkswagen brand Board member responsible for Sales, Marketing and After Sales. Thomas Schäfer, the present CEO of Skoda Auto, will move on to a new role as the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand. He will also be part of the Group Board of Management and become Head of the ‘Volume’ brand group.

Klaus Zellmer has previously taken on many roles in Porsche including Area Manager for North America, Head of Marketing at Porsche Germany and President & CEO of Porsche Cars North America. He will be appointed as a new member of Skoda Auto’s Board of Management and will subsequently be elected by the Board of Management as their new Chairman, as required by Czech law.

Murat Aksel, Chairman of the Skoda Auto Supervisory Board said, “Thomas Schäfer has guided the company safely through two extremely challenging years and at the same time formulated a clear plan for the future with the NEXT LEVEL – Skoda Strategy 2030. Today, Skoda Auto is more electric, digital and international than ever. Thomas Schafer has laid the foundations for a promising future for the Skoda brand by successfully launching the electric Enyaq iV and other planned e-models, taking on responsibility for regions and platforms for the Volkswagen Group and successfully implementing the INDIA 2.0 project. I would like to thank him for this on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board.”

He further added, “At the same time, I am delighted that we have been able to recruit one of our most high-profile managers to Skoda Auto. Klaus Zellmer has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry. During this time, he has not only distinguished himself as a leading automotive expert but has also demonstrated great strategic and entrepreneurial foresight. I am convinced that, alongside the Board team, he will do everything in his power to continue to systematically advance Skoda Auto’s successful development.”

Skoda has been doing well in India in the last few months. The Czech automobile maker has five models on sale in the country including the newly-launched Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq, Octavia and Superb. Kushaq and Slavia were the first few products as part of the company’s India 2.0 strategy and have been made with the Indian customer in mind. Both vehicles have helped increase Skoda’s presence in the market.