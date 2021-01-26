Kia sells 2 lakh cars in 17 months, mulls three shifts, full capacity utilisation by 2022

The company claims that it became the fastest carmaker to achieve two lakh units of wholesale domestic sales in the country. After registering sales of one lakh units in July 2020, the brand has registered sales of another one lakh units within six months.

Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary South Korean automobile company Kia Corporation, on Monday said the company is evaluating operating in three shifts at its plant to meet the increased demand for its vehicles.

Currently operating in two shifts, Kia aims to fully utilise the capacity of three lakh units per annum at its manufacturing unit by 2022. With 300 touchpoints in the country, the company plans to expand its network further in tier III and IV markets.

Kia Motors’ manufacturing facility in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh started mass production in August 2019.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “In just over a year of sales operations, Kia has emerged as India’s youngest automobile disruptor and one of the best-selling automobile brands in the country. We have reached this landmark figure of two lakh sales units and set a record in the Indian industry due to the immense trust and confidence shown in us by our valued customers and the extended Kia family, which consists of our dealer partners, vendor partners and all other Kia stakeholders.”

The top-end variants for the Seltos and Sonet, and the limousine variant for the Carnival have accounted for nearly 60% of total cars sold, reinforcing Kia’s premium and feature-rich appeal, the company said in a press release.

Kia has sold over 1.06 lakh UVO-connected vehicles, which account for 53% of total sales. One out of every two cars sold now has connected car features, it said.

According to the company, Seltos leads the sales charts for Kia Motors India with 1.49 units, followed by the Sonet —launched in September 2020 — with 45,195 units, and the Carnival with 5,409 units.

