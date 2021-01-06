Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

Kia Motors will reinvent itself with an all-new brand purpose. The Korean automaker has revealed its new brand logo. More details on Kia’s new plans will be revealed on January 15.

By:Updated: Jan 06, 2021 7:15 PM
Kia new logo black

Kia Motors has revealed a new corporate logo with much fanfare. Kia revealed its new brand logo while setting a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’. On January 15, Kia will announce its new brand purpose, philosophy and strategy. Kia’s new brand slogan moving forward has been revealed to be ‘Movement that inspires’. With the new face and slogan, Kia is declaring the brand’s future transformation. Kia claims the new logo features ‘symmetry’, ‘rhythm’ and ‘rising’ elements. They are said to embody Kia’s confidence and commitment to customers. The new logo has been designed to resemble a handwritten signature. With the revision of the brand’s strategy, Kia hopes to show its ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business.

Ho Sung Song, Kia’s President and CEO said; “The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

In 2020, Kia announced the “Plan S” long-term business strategy. As a part of Plan S, Kia’s new objective involves gaining a leading position in the global car market. To achieve that bold target, Kia will focus on popularising electric vehicles and introducing a broad range of mobility services. These would be tailored to meet of individuals and local market.

Kia’s record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea for its logo reveal can be rewatched below:

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia reveales new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

Kia reveales new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry