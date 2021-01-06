Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

Kia Motors will reinvent itself with an all-new brand purpose. The Korean automaker has revealed its new brand logo. More details on Kia’s new plans will be revealed on January 15.

Kia Motors has revealed a new corporate logo with much fanfare. Kia revealed its new brand logo while setting a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’. On January 15, Kia will announce its new brand purpose, philosophy and strategy. Kia’s new brand slogan moving forward has been revealed to be ‘Movement that inspires’. With the new face and slogan, Kia is declaring the brand’s future transformation. Kia claims the new logo features ‘symmetry’, ‘rhythm’ and ‘rising’ elements. They are said to embody Kia’s confidence and commitment to customers. The new logo has been designed to resemble a handwritten signature. With the revision of the brand’s strategy, Kia hopes to show its ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business.

Ho Sung Song, Kia’s President and CEO said; “The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

In 2020, Kia announced the “Plan S” long-term business strategy. As a part of Plan S, Kia’s new objective involves gaining a leading position in the global car market. To achieve that bold target, Kia will focus on popularising electric vehicles and introducing a broad range of mobility services. These would be tailored to meet of individuals and local market.

Kia’s record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea for its logo reveal can be rewatched below:

