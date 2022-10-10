Kia named as official automotive partner for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022

Kia has been named as the official automotive partner for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022. Kia India has supplied 68 vehicles, including Seltos, Carens & Carnival, to support the transportation needs of FIFA.

Kia has been named as the official automotive partner for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022. The upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled from October 11 to October 30, 2022. To support the transportation needs of FIFA for this World Cup, Kia India has supplied 68 vehicles. This includes 30 units of Kia Carens, 20 units of Kia Carnival, and 18 units of Kia Seltos.

Kia India handed over these vehicles to FIFA officials in a vehicle handover ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, held on October 7, 2022. FIFA will use these vehicles to transport national football teams, referees, match officials, delegates, and other VIPs during the entire event. Kia will also provide 24-hour roadside assistance to FIFA, throughout the tournament.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.45 lakh: Up to 165 km range

The #U17WWC starts tomorrow everybody! 😁



🔸 The groups

🔸 The teams

🔸 The match schedule

🔸 Plus much more!#KickOffTheDream — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 10, 2022

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director & CEO, Kia India said, “We are extremely proud to be associated with FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 as the official automotive partner. With the rising popularity of football in India, this partnership made a natural fit here. FIFA tournaments are followed by millions of football fans worldwide and associating with such platforms allows us to reach out to Kia enthusiasts on a large scale.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He further added, “Kia and FIFA have been long-term partners and being a part of this event in India has been an absolute privilege. With a passion for sports, Kia India is committed to support such global tournaments by offering its world-class products that cater to the mobility needs of one and all.”

Watch Video | 2022 Kia Carens First Drive Review:

Jaime Yarza, Director of Tournaments at FIFA said, “Kia has been a trusted partner of FIFA since a very long time, and we are excited to team up with them once again for the U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022. We are confident that this partnership with Kia will help both reach out to a wider audience and take football closer to its fans worldwide.”

Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming Cars in India in October 2022: BYD Atto 3 to MG Hector

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.