Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

During June 2020, the refreshed Kia Seltos was launched with as many as 10 new features. In addition to this, the company added 8 existing features from top variants like sunroof to the lower variants. Here is how many units of the Seltos and Carnival the company managed to sell last month.

By:Published: July 3, 2020 1:05 PM

Kia Motors India has recently announced its sales numbers for the month of June 2020. During the said period, the company sold a total of 7,275 units of vehicles. Out of this figure, while the Kia Seltos saw 7,114 new homes, the Carnival registered 161 unit sales across India. The company said in a press statement that besides focussing on adding more and more customers to the Kia family, the brand made sure to take care of the safety and health of its existing customers. That said, the brand introduced ‘Kia Care’ campaign that aims to provide comprehensive safety measures in order to regulate hygiene checks across three major levels which are Vehicle Safety, Network Safety and Customer Safety. Kia Motors India is now gearing up for the launch of the Sonet in the coming months. The SUV will be equipped with multiple segment-first features and will arrive during the coming festive season.

Watch our 2020 Hyundai Creta turbo petrol video review:

During the month of June, Kia launched the refreshed Seltos loaded with as many as 10 new features making it smarter, safer and more convenient. In addition to this, the company extended eight existing features from top variants like sunroof to the lower variants. In addition, 50+ Kia Seltos UVO connected car features have been added like Smart Watch connectivity and Voice commands including UVO – Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia”.

Speaking on the development, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said that while the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. He added that the last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry. He also said that the COVID-19 and lockdown constraints limited the sales this month, but the company is sure of delivering many more cars to its customers in July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date

New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date

Crazy DS X E-Tense: Two cars in one with 1,360 hp!

Crazy DS X E-Tense: Two cars in one with 1,360 hp!

Super-stunning custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ideas from The Bike Shed, RE tie-up

Super-stunning custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ideas from The Bike Shed, RE tie-up

Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival

2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival