Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

During June 2020, the refreshed Kia Seltos was launched with as many as 10 new features. In addition to this, the company added 8 existing features from top variants like sunroof to the lower variants. Here is how many units of the Seltos and Carnival the company managed to sell last month.

Kia Motors India has recently announced its sales numbers for the month of June 2020. During the said period, the company sold a total of 7,275 units of vehicles. Out of this figure, while the Kia Seltos saw 7,114 new homes, the Carnival registered 161 unit sales across India. The company said in a press statement that besides focussing on adding more and more customers to the Kia family, the brand made sure to take care of the safety and health of its existing customers. That said, the brand introduced ‘Kia Care’ campaign that aims to provide comprehensive safety measures in order to regulate hygiene checks across three major levels which are Vehicle Safety, Network Safety and Customer Safety. Kia Motors India is now gearing up for the launch of the Sonet in the coming months. The SUV will be equipped with multiple segment-first features and will arrive during the coming festive season.

Watch our 2020 Hyundai Creta turbo petrol video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the month of June, Kia launched the refreshed Seltos loaded with as many as 10 new features making it smarter, safer and more convenient. In addition to this, the company extended eight existing features from top variants like sunroof to the lower variants. In addition, 50+ Kia Seltos UVO connected car features have been added like Smart Watch connectivity and Voice commands including UVO – Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia”.

Speaking on the development, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said that while the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. He added that the last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry. He also said that the COVID-19 and lockdown constraints limited the sales this month, but the company is sure of delivering many more cars to its customers in July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.