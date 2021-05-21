Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Earlier, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kia India had donated Rs 2 crores of CSR funds to the CM Relief Fund.

By:Updated: May 21, 2021 11:16 AM

 

Kia India has recently announced a contribution of Rs 5 crores to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The company says that the contribution has been made in order to support the state and its people in these challenging times. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India handed over the fund transfer document to Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kia India had joined hands with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and had donated Rs 2 crores of CSR funds to the CM Relief Fund. Kia India says that it is doing its bit to stay socially responsible and committed to extending every possible support to the community and is also taking all the necessary measures to fight the Covid-19 second wave.

The brand says that it will continue to support the country, governments and is truly committed to being a partner in this national fight against Coronavirus. Speaking on the contribution, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said that the surge in cases during the second wave of Covid-19 has taken everyone by surprise. Kia India thanks the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its efforts in preventing the spread of the virus and in line with that, the company extends its support of Rs 5 crore in the fight against the pandemic.

He further added that these funds will be deployed towards meeting the increased requirement of essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, cryogenic tankers, ventilators, and also, D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. Kia India says that it will continue to support the government and health authorities to fight the ongoing pandemic.

