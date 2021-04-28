Kia India undertakes brand re-launch: Updated Seltos, Sonet launching next month

Since its first car launched in August 2019 (the Seltos), Kia India has become as the fourth-largest car company in India (in terms of sales).

By:Updated: Apr 28, 2021 8:31 AM

 

On Tuesday, Kia India announced the re-launch of its brand—by changing its corporate name from ‘Kia Motors India’ to ‘Kia India’, a new brand slogan (Movement that inspires), and a new logo (the refreshed Seltos and Sonet SUVs, to be launched in the first week of May, will sport the new Kia logo). India is the first country after South Korea where this brand re-launch has taken place. “By dropping ‘Motors’ in the corporate name, Kia aims to become an enterprise that invests in and produces more than just vehicles to offer a range of sustainable mobility solutions,” Kia India said in a statement.

“In the Indian context, the brand slogan ‘Movement that inspires’ represents Kia’s plans for leading the future mobility revolution in the country with premium products equipped with unique design and segment-first features, advanced digitised services complemented by one of the largest networks by any new entrant brand in the country.” In line with the change, Kia India also intends to attain full capacity utilisation of its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “India is the first country to transition to the new brand identity after our headquarters in South Korea. We are confident this transformation will accelerate our growth by not only strengthening our premium positioning in the market, but also making us one of the most aspirational brands for consumers.” Kia India said it will expand its network to 360 touchpoints covering 218 cities including tier-3 and select tier-4 towns by the end of this year. Since its first car launched in August 2019 (the Seltos), Kia India has become as the fourth-largest car company in India (in terms of sales).

