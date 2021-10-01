Kia India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

Tae-Jin Park will be elevated to MD and CEO of Kia India on October 4. Park will succeed Kookhyun Shim to take on the new role at the Indian arm of the Korean marquee.

Kia India has announced that Tae-Jin Park will be elevated to Managing Director and CEO of Kia India. Park joined the company in January 2020 in his current role as the Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer (CSBO). He will assume the new role in the company from October 4, 2021. At the moment, Kookhyun Shim holds the position as the MD & CEO of Kia India. Shim played a key role in introducing the brand to the Indian market. He was also spearheading the brand’s operations in the country and supervised the completion of Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Under his guidance, the automaker launched the Kia Seltos, Carnival and the Sonet in the Indian market. Shim is said to retire and move back to his home nation, Korea.

Tae-Jin Park will succeed Shim as the new Managing Director and CEO of the company. Moving forward, Park will be responsible to help in the growth and expansion of Kia in the Indian market. His responsibilities will allow him to lead the India operations and directly oversee the entire manufacturing, product strategy and development, business planning and sales.

On the appointment of his new role, Park said “It is my honour and absolute privilege to lead India operations and take the Kia story in the country forward, building upon the strong foundation laid by Mr Shim. India is a strategic market for Kia and has potential to foster growth for the brand globally. In our short journey in India so far, we have achieved many milestones and these achievements are a testament to our commitment of bringing a revolution in the auto industry by making a difference across the entire auto ecosystem. Our ambitious targets will not only challenge us, but will also help us establish India as an important sales, production and research & development hub for Kia.”

Before coming on board at Kia India, Park served at the brand’s headquarters in Korea as Head of Operations – Middle East, Africa and Asia. He was based in Seoul at the time. Park also brings experience from his time as the Chief Sales Officer, Kia Mexico. Park has spent over three decades with the brand having been associated with the Kia Corporation since 1987.

