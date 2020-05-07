Kaleeswaran Arunachalam takes over as the new Royal Enfield CFO

The new CFO has assumed duties and he will report directly to Vinod Dasari, the CEO of Royal Enfield.

By:Updated: May 7, 2020 12:08:11 PM

 

Its been raining new appointments for the auto industry. After Volkswagen appointed a new marketing head in the form of Abbey Thomas, now Royal  Enfield has an announcement to make. The motorcycle manufacturer has said that Kaleeswaran Arunachalam will be its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Vinod Dasari, the CEO of the company.  Kaleeswaran has got over 17-year experience. His expertise spans areas like fundraising, corporate finance, business partnering, financial planning & analysis, strategic planning, audit, investor relations, and risk management. This isn’t the first time he is working with an automobile brand as he was previously an employee of TVS. He has also worked with Aditya Birla Fashions and Mondelez International. It is being said that Kaleeswaran was instrumental in getting Future Lifestyles Fashions Limited to be the market leader.

Kaleeswaran takes over from Lalit Malik. The latter has been the CFO for the last 10 years. He now will be the Chief Commercial Officer of the company. Royal Enfield is at an exciting cusp of development. There was a piece of recent news that the brand is considering around 14 new vehicles for launch. While a few of these models are under wraps, we have news that the names could be Sherpa and the likes. At present, RE has two wonderful platforms in the Himalayan and 650s. The latter’s engine has come for much praise amongst peers and enthusiasts alike. As for the Himalayan, it has been praised for being purpose-built. An amalgamation of the two will work wonders, eh! Perhaps RE too is considering this and we could see this in the near future.

Also Read RE considering 14 new models

