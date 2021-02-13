Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Jyoti takes over from Charles Frump on March 1, 2021. Volvo Car India has grown immensely in the luxury car space in the Indian market under the leadership of Charles Frump.

There has been some senior management shuffle at Volvo Car India. Charles Frump, who has been at the helm of things at Volvo Car India from 2017, has moved on to another assignment abroad. He has been replaced by Jyoti Malhotra. The latter currently is the director sales and marketing at Volvo Car India. Jyoti takes over from Charles Frump on March 1, 2021. Volvo Car India has grown immensely in the luxury car space in the Indian market under the leadership of Charles Frump. During his tenure, the company also started local assembly of the Volvo XC90. Multiple new generation models were also introduced. Jyoti Malhotra has over 24 years of automotive experience in sales & marketing domain. He has held positions in various Indian automotive companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Fiat Auto India before taking over as director marketing and sales in Volvo Car India.

On handing over the mantle to Jyoti, Charles said “India is one of the most dynamic automobile markets in the world and it has been an honour to be a part of the same for over three years now. My journey during this time has been very exciting. We expanded our footprint in India, initiated customer focused programs, rolled out our product facility and made the luxury car ownership experience extremely convenient and simple. At present, we are at a critical juncture in the Indian market where the industry is moving towards a significant transformation to electric mobility and I am confident Jyoti will lead the company through this phase in an extremely seamless manner. And I feel extremely proud to announce Jyoti as the first Indian to head the company in India”

Jyoti, on his appointment, commented, “It is indeed a challenge to take over from Charles who was instrumental in growing the company to its present level. These are exciting times with the Indian automobile sector being on the phase of transition to the Electric vehicle era. Volvo India is gearing up for the same and I look forward to this major shift in our company’s offerings. I thank Charles for his contributions towards the development of Volvo Car brand in India and I wish him success in his future endeavors.” said Charles Frump Managing Director, Volvo Cars India.

Volvo Car India’s next product will be the XC40 Recharge model.

