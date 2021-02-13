Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Jyoti takes over from Charles Frump on March 1, 2021. Volvo Car India has grown immensely in the luxury car space in the Indian market under the leadership of Charles Frump.

By:February 13, 2021 2:53 PM

There has been some senior management shuffle at Volvo Car India. Charles Frump, who has been at the helm of things at Volvo Car India from 2017, has moved on to another assignment abroad. He has been replaced by Jyoti Malhotra. The latter currently is the director sales and marketing at Volvo Car India. Jyoti takes over from Charles Frump on March 1, 2021. Volvo Car India has grown immensely in the luxury car space in the Indian market under the leadership of Charles Frump. During his tenure, the company also started local assembly of the Volvo XC90. Multiple new generation models were also introduced. Jyoti Malhotra has over 24 years of automotive experience in sales & marketing domain. He has held positions in various Indian automotive companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Fiat Auto India before taking over as director marketing and sales in Volvo Car India.

On handing over the mantle to Jyoti, Charles said “India is one of the most dynamic automobile markets in the world and it has been an honour to be a part of the same for over three years now. My journey during this time has been very exciting. We expanded our footprint in India, initiated customer focused programs, rolled out our product facility and made the luxury car ownership experience extremely convenient and simple. At present, we are at a critical juncture in the Indian market where the industry is moving towards a significant transformation to electric mobility and I am confident Jyoti will lead the company through this phase in an extremely seamless manner. And I feel extremely proud to announce Jyoti as the first Indian to head the company in India”

Jyoti, on his appointment, commented, “It is indeed a challenge to take over from Charles who was instrumental in growing the company to its present level. These are exciting times with the Indian automobile sector being on the phase of transition to the Electric vehicle era. Volvo India is gearing up for the same and I look forward to this major shift in our company’s offerings. I thank Charles for his contributions towards the development of Volvo Car brand in India and I wish him success in his future endeavors.” said Charles Frump Managing Director, Volvo Cars India.

Volvo Car India’s next product will be the XC40 Recharge model.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,