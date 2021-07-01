June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

Maruti Suzuki has maintained its sales leadership in the market and has reported impressive triple-digit growth in June 2021. All details here.

It’s the 1st of July and hence, automakers have started releasing the sales numbers for the month of June 2021. Country’s ace carmaker Maruti Suzuki has maintained its leadership in the market. The Alto, WagonR maker has reported an impressive 142 percent growth and has sold over 1.24 lakh units in the country last month. Now, digging into the details, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 17,439 units of Alto and S-Presso in the Mini PV segment compared to 10,458 units sold during June 2020. Moreover, talking of the compact PV segment that includes cars like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour S, the number stood at 68,849 units in June 2021 as against 26,696 units sold in the month of June 2020.

Furthermore, the company’s midsize sedan Ciaz saw 602 unit sales last month against 553 units sold in June 2020. Speaking of the brand’s utility vehicles i.e. Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and the XL6, Maruti Suzuki sold 28,172 units of these last month in comparison to 9,764 units sold in the month of June 2020. Summing up the numbers, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,24,280 passenger vehicles in the domestic market compared to 51,274 units sold during June 2020. Moreover, the company’s Light Commercial Vehicle Super Carry saw 1,916 new homes last month compared to 1,026 unit sales during the corresponding month last year.

Combining the passenger vehicle and LCV sales in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,26,196 units against 52,300 units sold during the same period last year. The export numbers for Maruti Suzuki were also overwhelmingly positive during June 2021. In order to be precise, the manufacturer exported a total of 17,020 units last month compared to 4,289 units exported during June 2020. Combining the overall sales including sales for all vehicles for the domestic market and exports, Maruti Suzuki reported 1,47,368 unit sales last month in comparison to 57,428 units exported during the same period last year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

