June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

Two-wheeler sales are resuming back towards normal. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and others have announced their sales numbers for June 2020 showing strong signs of recovery and an increase in demand. Here is the entire tally including figures for domestic market and exports.

The last few months have been no less than a nightmare for the Indian auto industry. The Covid-19 pandemic worldwide has put a lot of sectors on hold and auto being one of the prime ones has suffered a lot. The domestic sales for the entire Indian automotive industry stood at null for the first time ever in history in April 2020. This is due to the fact that with the strict lockdown imposed across the nation, manufacturers shut their production facilities and corporate offices in the interest of safety against the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the dealerships were also shut in the month of April 2020 and hence, no chances were there of buying a vehicle. Now, the good news is that the industry is showing some strong signs of recovery. Here is how many units Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, Honda and others sold in June 2020.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp again stood at the top of all two-wheeler makers in terms of bike and scooter sales. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 4,50,744 units of two-wheelers in June 2020 which is a sequential growth of four times over the 1,12,682 units dispatched in May 2020. Moreover, the company sold a total of 563,426 units of motorcycles and scooters in the first quarter of Financial Year (April-June) 2020-21.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto also showed some decent numbers and stood second in the month of June 2020. Last month, the company sold a total of 1,46,695 two-wheelers in its home market compared to 1,99,340 units sold during the same period last year. Talking of exports that have been a prowess for Bajaj Auto, the company exported a total of 1,08,427 units last month. Combining the two, the Pune-based manufacturer reported a total of 2,55,122 unit sales in June 2020.

Honda

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) showed signs of recovery too as its two-wheeler dispatches stood at 2,10,879 units in June 2020 including 2,02,837 domestic and 8,042 exports. This was nearly four times the numbers in May 2020 during which the company dispatched 54,820 units including 54,000 domestic and 820 exports.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company reported 1,91,076 unit sales in June 2020 against 2,83,461 units sold in June 2019. In order to be precise, domestic two-wheeler stood at 1,44,817 units in June 2020 compared to 2,26,279 units sold in June 2019. TVS motorcycles saw 84,401 new homes in June 2020 in comparison to 1,31,331 units sold in June 2019. On the other hand, scooter sales stood at 65,666 units in June 2020 as against 99,007 units sold in June 2019. Talking of two-wheeler exports, 46,259 units were exported in June 2020 compared to 57,182 units in June 2019.

Royal Enfield

It looks like the ‘thump’ is back in terms of sales as the Chennai-based manufacturer too showed a good sign of recovery. Royal Enfield reported a sale of 36,510 motorcycles in June 2020 in the domestic market compared to 55,082 units sold during the same month last year. Also, the company exported 1,555 bikes last month as against 3,257 units exported during the same period last year. Combining these, Royal Enfield reported 38,065 unit sales in June 2020 compared to 58,339 units sold in June 2019.

