July 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports 39% growth, maintains exports dominance

Overall, Bajaj Auto managed to report a 44 percent growth in July 2021 sales on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, maintaining its supremacy in exports.

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales figures for the month of July 2021. The Pune-based manufacturer has shown positive sales growth last month. Going into the details, starting with two-wheelers, the company sold a total of 1,56,232 units last month in the domestic market compared to 1,52,474 units sold in July 2020, which is the same period last year. That said, the company managed to register a 2 percent growth in domestic two-wheeler sales. Coming to the exports, the company has maintained its leadership position here as it exported 1,74,337 units last month in comparison to 86,082 units exported during the same period last year. That said, the brand reported an impressive growth of 103 percent in two-wheeler exports.

Now, summing up these numbers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,30,569 two-wheelers last month in comparison to 2,38,556 units sold in July 2020. That said, the company reported a positive sales growth of 39 percent in July 2021 when it comes to bikes and scooters. Now coming to the commercial vehicle sales by the company, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 38,547 CVs last month compared to 17,276 units sold in July 2020. That said, the company reported an impressive 123 percent growth in this area.

Combining the total sales numbers by the company, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,69,116 units last month in comparison to 2,55,832 units sold during the same period last year. Overall, the company managed to report a 44 percent growth in July 2021 sales on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. The total exports numbers by Bajaj Auto showed impressive triple-digit growth, 108 percent, to be precise. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto reviews and more.

