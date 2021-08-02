July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp reports 13 percent dip, over 4.5 lakh units sold

Hero MotoCorp is quite optimistic and says that India’s rural economy and semi-urban market is expected to bounce back on the hopes of a good monsoon and customers’ preference for personal mobility.

Aug 02, 2021

 

Hero MotoCorp has announced its sales numbers for the month of July 2021. During the said period, the company sold a total of 4,54,398 units of two-wheelers. With this, the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer reported a 12.6 percent drop in sales as it had sold 5,20,104 units in July 2020. The company said in a press release that most of the retail touch-points of the company are operational across India, although localized lockdowns imposed by certain states in the wake of sporadic coronavirus cases continue to restrict the customer movement. Nonetheless, Hero MotoCorp is quite optimistic and says that India’s rural economy and the semi-urban market is expected to bounce back on the hopes of a good monsoon and customers’ preference for personal mobility.

Now going into the numbers, Hero MotoCorp sold 4,24,126 motorcycles in July 2021 compared to 4,84,260 units sold during the same period last year i.e. July 2020. Speaking of scooters, the company sold 30,272 units last month against 35,844 units sold during the corresponding month last year. Now, coming to the domestic sales, the company sold 4,29,208 units in India in July 2021 as against 5,12,541 units sold here during the same period last year. The exports, on the other hand, saw significant growth as the company dispatched 25,190 units last month compared to just 7,563 units exported during July 2020.

Hero MotoCorp says that it continues to monitor the on-ground situation and remains positive about continuously improving consumer sentiment in the months to come with the onset of the festive season. The beginning of the second quarter saw Hero MotoCorp strengthening its 125cc segment with the launch of two new products – the Glamour Xtec along with the new connected Maestro Edge 125 scooter. In other news, Hero MotoCorp has extended its support towards the creation of a 50-bed Covid-19 Ward and ICU at the Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi.

