July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd has announced its sales numbers for the month of July 2021. The Activa-maker sold a total of 3,85,533 units last month. The said number includes domestic sales of 3,40,133 units while the remaining 45,400 units accounted for exports. Honda 2Wheelers India said in a press release that it has contributed over 1 lakh incremental units to the industry on the back of an increase in demand for two-wheelers in July 2021. Having said that, HMSI registered a 66% M-o-M (Month-on-Month) growth over June 2021 during which it sold a total of 2,34,029 units out of which 2,12,446 bikes and scooters were sold in the domestic market while 21,583 units stood for exports.

Watch Video | Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502 Comparison Review:

Now comparing the figures on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis, HMSI sold 3,09,332 two-wheelers in July 2020 in the domestic market while exporting 12,251 units during the same month. That said, with a total of 3,21,583 unit sales in July 2020, the company has reported a sales growth of 20 percent in July 2021. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said gradually ramping up production while monitoring the market situation, the company’s sale momentum continues to accelerate with July month reaching closer to 4 lakh unit mark.

He further stated that with the majority of Honda’s dealer network resuming operations across India, a sharp surge in enquiries for scooters followed by bikes is being witnessed. Guleria also said that backed by a good monsoon, increasing preference for personal mobility & upcoming festival season, the company expects faster recovery for the market. In other news, Honda has further expanded its BigWing network in India. The company recently inaugurated BigWing Topline outlet in Chennai. The said showrooms will retail all of Honda’s premium big bikes. Moreover, the company opened a new BigWing outlet in Chandigarh that is exclusively for the mid-size motorcycle segment.

