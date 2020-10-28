JK Tyres to expand presence in rural markets in these states: Ties up with ITC’s e-Choupal

JK Tyre will also be undertaking some other collaborative initiatives with ITC’s e-choupal and these include target group discussion and Influencer/ Customer meets, etc.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has recently announced a collaboration with ITC’s e-Choupal in order to engage with the rural communities. The company’s press statement says that JK Tyre will leverage ITC’s network of Choupal Saagars in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The said partnership eyes at expanding the company’s presence in the rural markets through ground level 360 degrees engagement. In order to ensure this, JK Tyre will engage at the Choupal Sagaars that are basically ITC’s integrated rural services hubs across the said three states in a phased manner. ITC’s Choupal Saagar will also be facilitating the brand’s visibility and engagement for JK Tyre’s product range with the rural customers. Moreover, JK Tyre will also be undertaking some other collaborative initiatives with ITC’s e-choupal and these include target group discussion and Influencer/ Customer meets, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said that the rural sector has shown great resilience in this challenging phase. he adds that the association with ITC’s e-Choupal will further help the brand in reaching out and engaging with the hinterland customers which in turn will help JK Tyres understand and serve them better. Going forward, the company is going to further strengthen its rural engagement with several new initiatives.

On the other hand, Rajnikant Rai, Chief Executive, Agri Business Division, ITC Ltd said that they are indeed happy to forge a partnership with JK Tyre, leveraging the e-Choupal eco-system to cater to the aspirations of the rural consumers. He also stated that this initiative is anchored on the holistic engagement that the ITC e-Choupal initiative delivers in partnership with other institutions aimed at empowering farmers and rural communities.

