JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

JK Tyre was earlier present in the United States but had formed affiliations with local distributors and now with the formation of a new entity, the company will market its own tyres.

JK Tyre, one of the country’s leading tyre makers has announced its foray into the United States of America. While the company was earlier selling its products in the US, it now has formed a separate entity. JK Tyre was earlier importing its tyres from India and then selling it through various marketing partners in the US. However, with the formation of Western Tires INC, the company is now keen on having its own marketing wing in the US. This team along with tech experts from Mexico and India will handle the operations. Speaking of which, the network expansion, sales as well as service will be entirely handled by Western Tires INC. At present, the company sells bus and truck radial tyres, light truck tyres as well as passenger car tyres in the US. It is highly likely that once the operations settle, based on demand, the company might start manufacturing tyres in the US.

Raghupati Singhania, the MD and chairman of JK Tyre and Industries said that the US is a very important market. With respect to the global expansion plans, starting operations in the US shows JK Tyre’s commitment. He further said that there is a good demand for JK Tyre products in the US and hence it makes sense to invest there. By having their own sales as well as service channels in the US, customers will be benefitted. Moreover, the entire buying experience will be streamlined and new products can be introduced faster.

Recently, JK Tyre had sent a press release which said that the company has rolled out its 20 millionth truck/bus radial tyre. The first 10 million was achieved four years ago in August 2016. The company claims that it is the top-ranked tyre maker when it comes to bus and truck radial units in the Indian market.

