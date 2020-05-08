JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories

At present, the groundwork is being laid for the employees working from home while full operations are expected to begin next month.

JK Tyre has also restarted its business. The ongoing lockdown isn’t a deterrent as the government has allowed companies that are situated on the outskirts to resume operation. This though is done in a phased manner. JK says that they are resuming operations abiding by the guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Permissions for re-opening the plants have been granted by the respective state governments and local authorities. Speaking of which, JK Tyre has started operations at Chennai, Kankroli and Laksar. The company’s R&D facility at Mysore too has begun operations.

JK Tyre’s other manufacturing facilities here as well as at Mexico will also resume business shortly. At present, only essential staff have been given permission to work at the facilities. Work from home continues for the other employees until further notice. A detailed SoP manual has been shared with the employees on the guidelines to be followed once they join the office.

JK Tyre, just like the other companies that resumed operations recently, is keeping the well being of its employees first. Partial resumption of work means the existing staff will do the groundwork so that the others can join operations soon. It is likely that the offices will be full by the first week of June. Just like kids resume school after the summer vacation.

Recently another tyre company, TVS Eurogrip, has started online sales. However, this is only for its retailers and they earn money out of it as well. Just select the tyre through the app and it will be delivered to the store. The retailer can also amass bonus points and other rewards.

