JK Tyre launches ‘Puncture Guard Tyre’: Resists upto 6mm wide punctures

The new Puncture Guard tyre from JK Tyre is capable of withstanding punctures as wide as 6.0 mm in diameter. The tyre will be available for most new models in the Indian market.

JK Tyre has launched the country’s first Puncture Guard tyre. The brand is keen on designing and producing tyres as per the need and requirements of Indian buyers and conditions. Thus, the brand has developed and launched new Puncture Guard tyres for the modern cars that are on sale in the country.

The new Puncture Guard tyre utilises a self-healing elastomer inner coat, which is installed on the inner side of the tyre. It is applied via an automated process. The specially-engineered coat can self-repair puncture in the tyre in case it encounters any. It can heal punctures that are up to 6 millimetres in diameter. The company claims that the Puncture Guard tyre will provide a niggle-free experience for the complete lifecycle of the tyre without any air loss whatsoever.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, “JK Tyre has always been a front-runner when it comes to innovation-led technological development. With the introduction of Smart tyre technology in 2020 and now the Puncture Guard Tyre technology, we have yet again delivered on our commitment to provide advanced mobility solutions to our customers. This technology offers high level of safety and convenience to vehicle owners. The Puncture Guard tyre technology was part of the concept tyres unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and in line with JK Tyre’s initiative to foray into breakthrough innovations this year.”

JK Tyre has rigorously tested the new Puncture Guard tyres across the country both on the road and off the road to ensure that the product is safe to use and reliable as well.

Also, the company has recently launched the nation’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ that uses a tyre pressure monitoring system to monitor and share the vital characteristics such as air pressure and temperature of the tyre to the user. Currently, JK Tyre has 12 production units across the globe. While 9 of these are based in India, the brand has established 3 production units in Mexico. Together, these facilities produce roughly 35 million tyres every year.

