Jenender Anand replaces Rahul Sharma as Revolt Motors’ new CEO

Revolt is going to launch a new low-cost electric bike RV1 and the same will replace the existing RV300 going forward.

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited has announced a top management change. Revolt Motors has appointed Jenender Anand as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from September 01, 2021. His appointment would further strengthen the leadership team at Revolt and Anand will be contributing to the company’s ambition of becoming the number one electric vehicle company in India, the company noted. Anand succeeds Rahul Sharma in his new role and brings over 30 years of vast experience in global companies across automotive and consumer sectors. Moreover, he has expertise in dealing with various stakeholders at a global and Asia Pacific region level.

Before joining Revolt, Anand led Shriram Pistons and Rings as an Executive Director, and prior to that, he held leadership positions across leading automotive companies such as ExxonMobil, MRF, and Goodyear. RattanIndia Enterprises Limited said in a press release that Anand would leverage his wide automotive experience across business development, network expansion, vendor ecosystem development, marketing, and operations to bring in industry-leading practices to Revolt, as the company steps into a high growth phase.

Anand holds an MBA in Marketing degree from AIMA, Delhi, and also has a Bachelor’s degree from Delhi University. Revolt Intellicorp started operations in the year 2019. The company currently offers two electric bikes in the country namely RV400 and the lower-spec RV300. A few weeks back, Anjali Rattan, promoter of Rattan India Enterprises Ltd (REL) had told PTI that Revolt Motor will be launching a new electric bike namely RV1 and the same will be priced lower than the RV300. The RV1 is slated to replace the RV300 and is expected to go into production from early next year.

