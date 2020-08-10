JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

Prior to becoming the MD of JCB India, Deepak used to be the vice president for product support, marketing, sales and business development for South Asia and India.

After Vipin Sondhi quit JCB late last year, the company has now appointed a new MD. JCB India’s new deputy CEO and MD is Deepak Shetty. Deepak is not new to the company and has held various managerial roles in JCB for the last 10 years. Prior to becoming the MD of JCB India, Deepak used to be the vice president for product support, marketing, sales and business development for South Asia and India. He held this role with JCB for two years. Before this, for four years, Deepak was the managing director of JCB’s global excavator business in the UK. From next year, Deepak will succeed Subir Kumar Chowdhury as the new CEO and MD. Subir has been associated with the company for close to 15 years and will be retiring next year. Subir, JCB India says, has been instrumental in getting the number of factories from one to five.

JCB Group CEO Graeme MacDonald gave his regards to the outgoing CEO Subir and wished well for him. He said that overall India stands as a very important market for the group. He noted that the company is happy to announce Deepak Shetty as the successor. He elaborated that Deepak’s experience in this field and that he has worked with different regions will definitely benefit JCB India. Graeme expects a strong as well as sustained growth under Deepak’s leadership in the Indian construction equipment field.

Vipin Sondhi, the former CEO is now heading Ashok Leyland. He has had more than three decades of experience in the auto sector. With JCB India, he has spent close to 13 years. Ashok Leyland says that he will head the company for the next five years. His term will end on December 11, 2024. This appointment has been taken keeping in heed the permission of stakeholders and everyone involved.

