JBM deploys 400 vehicles in Sonepat and Panipat for garbage collection amid Covid-19 lockdown

JBM says that its 400 vehicles secure the waste from almost 200,000 households every day in these cities, benefitting around 15 lakh citizens.

By:Published: April 2, 2020 1:48:54 PM

 

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown in India, JBM Enviro (the Municipal Solid Waste Management arm of JBM Group) has announced its uninterrupted C&T services across Sonepat and Panipat. The company says that during the ongoing situation, it has deployed as many as 400 vehicles and 700 workers for garbage collection that are working seven days a week. With this, the company is collecting over 750 tonnes of garbage per day in order to keep these cities clean. JBM says that it has been done with the help of local administration and in addition to the uninterrupted door-to-door collection of waste, it has been conducting special cleaning drives multiple times every day to ensure that there is no litter anywhere in the said cities.

Moreover, JBM workers have been given masks to cover their faces, instructed not to stand in a group of more than 2-3 and they are being screened as well for the coronavirus at subsequent intervals. JBM also says that workers have been instructed to get in touch with their supervisor and stay at home in case they feel unwell. JBM says that its 400 vehicles secure the waste from almost 200,000 households every day in these cities, benefitting around 15 lakh citizens. JBM says that for any complaints relating to waste collection, people can contact their toll-free number 18001208614.

JBM Enviro says that it has been continuously enhancing the entire value chain of MSW management from its generation at the household, commercial or institutional level to door-to-door collection, transportation, storage and treatment and also has also been making sure the effective disposal in the Sonepat-Panipat cluster since 2018. The Covid-19 lockdown in India is currently slated to lift on 14th April and multiple auto manufacturers are contributing their bit during this alarming situation. The latest example is Mercedes-Benz India that has announced to set up a 1,500-bed hospital in Pune exclusively for Covid-19 patients.

