January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

Most of the two-wheeler manufacturers have reported positive sales growth in January 2021 but for Yamaha Motor India and Hero MotoCorp, the situation is a mixed bag!

By:Updated: Feb 02, 2021 2:13 PM

 

The Indian automotive industry looks in decent shape now as it seemed to have recovered strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic. Two-wheeler manufacturers have started releasing their sales numbers for the month of January 2021 and the same show that most of them have reported positive figures, which is a good thing. Talking of Yamaha Motor India and the country’s ace two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, the situation is a mixed bag here. While Yamaha reported an impressive double-digit growth last month, Hero MotoCorp had to face a slight decline in sales, talking year-on-year.

Now, digging into the details, first Yamaha Motor India! The company registered 55,151 unit sales last month as against 35,913 units sold during the same period last year and hence, reported 54 percent growth. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp sold far more bikes and scooters than Yamaha, however, faced a decline when compared to the figures from the same period last year. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 4,85,889 units of two-wheelers last month as against 5,01,622 units sold in January 2020. Out of these numbers, while 4,49,037 units were motorcycles, the remaining 36,852 were automatic scooters. Also, out of the total figure, 4,67,776 units were sold in the domestic market last month against 4,88,069 units sold during the corresponding period last year.

Talking of exports, this area was quite positive for Hero MotoCorp. In January 2021, the company exported 18,113 units compared to 13,553 units during the month of January 2020. That said, the Splendor maker witnessed a 25 percent increase in exports. Hero MotoCorp made a big announcement last month as it surpassed the astonishing milestone of 100 million or simply 10 crore units in cumulative production. The 100 millionth motorcycle was the Hero Xtreme 160R that rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

