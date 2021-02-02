January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Honda starts new year with double-digit growth, Activa remains key driver

Honda 2Wheelers India launched two new models in January 2021 namely the new Africa Twin Adventure Sports and the Grazia Sports Edition.

By:Updated: Feb 02, 2021 11:26 AM

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced its sales numbers for January 2021. During the said period, the company reported an 11 percent jump in domestic sales as it sold 4,16,716 units of two-wheelers last month as against 3,74,091 units sold during the same period last year. Honda says that despite the low-base effect of last year due to the industry’s migration to BS6 norms, it drove the domestic two-wheeler industry’s positive momentum from the front in January 2021, by adding the maximum incremental volumes (+42,602 units) while maintaining the normal inventory levels. The company also exported 20,467 units last month and with that, Honda’s total sales jumped 8 percent to 4,37,183 units as against 4,03,406 units sold last year.

Watch Video | Our Honda Activa 6G detailed review:

Honda 2Wheelers India launched two new models in January 2021. First, the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports arrived in two colours namely Darkness Black Metallic (in Manual Transmission) & Pearl Glare White Tricolor (in DCT variant) with prices starting Rs 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). On the other hand, the company launched the Honda Grazia Sports Edition that comes in two shades of Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red.

Speaking on the industry scenario and the market demand, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that Honda has entered 2021 with a double-digit growth and added the maximum incremental volumes to the industry. He adds that while the company foresees the low base effect to remain in play till the end of Q4 and continue into Q1 of FY’22; it is hopeful that colleges re-opening, on-going COVID vaccination drive and stronger urban demand will act as a tailwind for domestic 2Wheeler demand recovery moving ahead. Guleria also stated that adding, the higher Capex allocation on infrastructure development, new health infrastructure push, increased crop procurement payment to farmers and the new scrappage policy in the Budget 2021 can boost sentiments further.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Car, bike prices could be affected as custom duties on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Car, bike prices could be affected as custom duties on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

2021 Budget: Electric two-wheeler makers react, welcome extended tax holiday for startups

2021 Budget: Electric two-wheeler makers react, welcome extended tax holiday for startups

Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Big News! Voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in Union Budget 2021

Big News! Voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in Union Budget 2021

2021 KTM RC 390 spotted testing: India launch soon

2021 KTM RC 390 spotted testing: India launch soon

New 2021 Tata Safari Review: Pros & Cons vs old Safari Storme

New 2021 Tata Safari Review: Pros & Cons vs old Safari Storme

Balan Engineering commercial vehicles launched: Introduces electric push-cart with 90km range

Balan Engineering commercial vehicles launched: Introduces electric push-cart with 90km range

Honda to launch a new version of H'ness CB350 on this date: Cafe racer, Scrambler or something else?

Honda to launch a new version of H'ness CB350 on this date: Cafe racer, Scrambler or something else?

New Fortuner, Innova Crysta help sales soar for Toyota with 92% growth in January

New Fortuner, Innova Crysta help sales soar for Toyota with 92% growth in January

Budget 2021 would make Indian automotive industry more self-sufficient: Pratap Sarangi

Budget 2021 would make Indian automotive industry more self-sufficient: Pratap Sarangi

Union Budget 2021: Auto industry seeks GST reduction, incentives on EVs and more

Union Budget 2021: Auto industry seeks GST reduction, incentives on EVs and more

Tata Tiago Limited Edition launched at Rs 5.79 lakh: Celebratory XT variant to get 3 colour options

Tata Tiago Limited Edition launched at Rs 5.79 lakh: Celebratory XT variant to get 3 colour options

New Renault Kiger in Images: How it plans to take on the Sonet, Nexon and Brezza

New Renault Kiger in Images: How it plans to take on the Sonet, Nexon and Brezza