Jaguar Land Rover rolls out first car from Solihull plant after Covid-19 related suspension

Social distancing, hygiene and health monitoring measures are in place following an extensive review of all production lines, engineering facilities, office areas and communal spaces as the company starts a phased return to manufacturing, it added.

By:Updated: May 20, 2020 2:41:52 PM
Image for representational purpose only

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors, on Wednesday announced the rollout of the first unit from Solihull facility in the UK, marking the end of temporary suspension of production at the plant due to coronavirus pandemic. The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures drove off the production line at the company’s manufacturing plant in Solihull on Wednesday, JLR said in a statement. Social distancing, hygiene, and health monitoring measures are in place following an extensive review of all production lines, engineering facilities, office areas and communal spaces as the company start a phased return to manufacturing, it added. “Seeing the first Range Rover come off our line today is a defining moment for Jaguar Land Rover, for all of us who work for the company and the many businesses in our supply chain,” JLR Executive Director, Manufacturing, Grant McPherson said.

It marks the end of the company’s temporary shutdown and signals the beginning of a return to normality, he added. “Clearly the health, safety and wellbeing of the JLR family is our primary concern. We have developed the most effective protocol and guidelines so that our people feel reassured about coming back to the workplace,” JLR Chief Medical Officer Steve Iley said. Production has also resumed this week at Nitra (Slovakia) and Graz (Austria), the company said. Last week, the team at the Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton (UK) began building Ingenium engines again to enable the gradual return to vehicle production, it added.

Besides, manufacturing will resume at Halewood (UK) on June 8, starting with one shift and small pockets of business-critical activity are taking place at Castle Bromwich as the company prepares for new model year introductions, the automaker said. The company’s joint venture plant in Changshu (China) has been operational since the middle of February, JLR said. “As countries are relaxing distancing guidelines and retailers are reopening around the world, the restart of production at the company’s other plants will be confirmed in due course,” it added.

