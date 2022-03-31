Jaguar Land Rover aims to reach zero emission across operations by 2039

Just like many other manufacturers, Jaguar Land Rover is also committing to making their supply chain environment friendly and plans to slash emissions by a huge margin.

In a bid to reduce their impact on the environment, Jaguar Land Rover has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by 2030. The British carmaker plans to reach this goal by cutting average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54 per cent. This also includes a 60 per cent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles. These reductions will be made compared to the manufacturer’s 2019 baseline.

Jaguar Land Rover first announced its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as part of its support for the climate change summit held in November 2021. Achieving this feat will be no easy task and as such, the company has created a brand-new role to oversee this development. Rossella Cardone has been appointed as the Sustainability Director and will be supporting François Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability.

The goals, which are approved by SBTi, confirm the company’s pathway to a 1.5°C emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement. Eventually, the company wants to reach net-zero emissions across the supply chain, product, and operations by 2039. This is part of their Reimagine strategy. They plan to achieve this ambitious target by de-carbonising design and materials, manufacturing operations, supply chain, electrification, battery strategy, circular economy processes, and up to end-of-life treatment. This means that the vehicle’s refurbishment and second-life of batteries will also be considered in the equation.

Rossella Cardone, Director and Head of Sustainability Office at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world’s most desirable modern luxury vehicles. As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain. Science-based targets tell us how much and how quickly we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions as well as keeping stakeholders informed about our progress.”