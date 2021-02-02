It is time for consumers to show preference for EVs: Pawan Goenka

"There is nothing much specific in terms of sectorial intervention, but that is fine since the Budget is focusing on overall growth and increasing denominator which should otherwise help all the sectors."

This is a Budget with the head and the heart at the right place. As the industry was looking forward to, this is a growth-oriented Budget, with significant focus on healthcare and infrastructure, two areas where everybody wanted to see a lot of focus. Everyone is relieved that there is no Covid cess that has come in or any extra taxation, which is a good thing. We have also seen some bold moves in terms of Bad bank or ARC which we were hoping. So very good news for the financial sector, except the higher fiscal deficit. Like we said we should throw caution out of the window this year and not worry about that number, though I will admit that 6.8% is higher than what most of us were targeting.

There is nothing much specific in terms of sectorial intervention, but that is fine since the Budget is focusing on overall growth and increasing denominator which should otherwise help all the sectors. Overall, the FM has delivered a promised Budget that will go a long way and not just for 1 year. Two areas I would have perhaps liked to see little bit of more thrust which are not necessarily important for this year but for longer term are –

1) Innovation & R&D: Even though this is one of the 5 pillars that she had, there wasn’t enough there to create a roadmap on how India would really go forward in an aggressive manner to become an innovation & R&D driven economy. I have been saying this for long time that for India to become Atmanirbhar, India’s own innovation is very important.

2) Second one is on minimum government and maximum governance and something more could have been talked about in that area. And I hope government takes an aggressive stand in simplifying regulation.

Overall this is not a populist Budget inspite of the pressure that the government might have had given the current situation.

The government has done its bit with a GST of only 5% for electric vehicles (EVs). Now, it is upto the industry to take the plunge and make this happen. It has the FAME 2 benefit which amounts to `1.5 lakh and states are also giving waivers on registration, different road taxes etc. So, the government has done enough and we can’t keep looking at the government to make this EV movement happen.

Industry has to do this and the consumers will also need to show preference for EVs. Only one thing that I expect the government to do is to get the charging infrastructure up and perhaps little bit more effort to ensure that EVs are done with local value add and not by importing everything and only assembling in India. I am glad that the scrappage policy has been acknowledged in the Budget and expecting the policy to be announced very soon. Though details are not yet out, when the policy comes out, it should have enough incentive for the ones who have old vehicles, otherwise it will never take off. I hope when the policy comes out, it has a clear incentive for scrapping and not just disincentive for not scrapping.

