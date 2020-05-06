Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI) was established in August 2012 and the company currently sells the D-Max V-Cross, D-Max S-CAB & Regular Cab and the mu-X in India.

Isuzu Motors India has announced that it has received approval from the authorities of the Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh to restart production at its SriCity plant. The company said in a press statement that it has begun all the necessary preparations to restart activities at the said production facility and is aiming to start the supply of vehicles at the earliest. The company says that it will co-ordinate with all Component Manufacturers as well to serve both, domestic and export customers. Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI) was established in the country in the month of August 2012. The company currently sells the D-Max V-Cross lifestyle Pick-up along with the seven-seater SUV – mu-X in India.

Moreover, Isuzu also sells the D-Max pick-ups for the commercial segment namely S-CAB and Regular Cab. The company manufactures all these vehicles at its SriCity manufacturing facility which is spread across an area of 107 acres in Andhra Pradesh. The company began manufacturing operations in the month of April 2016 and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Isuzu Motors India has dedicated dealer touch-points that are located in 49 locations across the length and breadth of India. Moreover, the brand also has a Lifestyle Brand Showroom with a Cafe at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

The ongoing lockdown has put the Indian automotive sector on hold and as the situation eases a bit, multiple manufacturers have started production at their respective facilities. Very recently, Bajaj Auto along with Mahindra, Hyundai and Bosch received a nod to recommence production. The lockdown that was previously slated to lift on 3rd May has been extended by two weeks and is now scheduled to lift on 17th May as of now.

