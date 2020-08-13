Isuzu Motors India partners with TVS Automobiles: Authorised workshop to service other car brands

This will ensure that dealers utilise the excess resources for servicing cars from other brands and generate revenue. TVS, from their part, will provide skilled multi-brand technicians

Isuzu India is yet to roll out its first BS6 car for our market. The brand though, ahead of the launch, has upped the service ante. To provide viability for its service partners, Isuzu Motors India has tied up with TVS Automobiles. Through this partnership, select Isuzu workshops will now take on multi-car brand servicing. These will be called MyTVS outlets. This will ensure that dealers utilise the maximum resources for servicing cars. TVS, from their part, will provide skilled multi-brand technicians. These technicians will use the Isuzu workshop premises and attend car brands like Honda, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and so on. The first multi-brand service centre has been started at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The name of the service centre is Torque Isuzu. Isuzu India is encouraging service centres which have more space to come forward and enroll in this scheme.

The dealer personnel too will earn from this. Isuzu India says that a predominant part of the workshop stays reserved for Isuzu vehicles. Some services though stand to be shared between Isuzu and other vehicles. Through this, MyTVS aims to reach out to more people.

Isuzu India is said to be working on the D-Max as well as the V-Cross BS6 units. The Isuzu MU-X, given its low popularity, might be given the axe. Isuzu India is tight-lipped about this entire process and given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, production too is low. At present, there is no compliant Isuzu model on sale. This might have hurt the sales prospect in some way or the other. As it is, Isuzu vehicles sell in low numbers. The last time numbers were rolled, approximately 600 units were sold.

Do you own an Isuzu vehicle? How has the service experience been? Will you be buying a BS6 Isuzu car soon? Do let us know.

