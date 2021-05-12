Isuzu bets big on personal pick-up vehicle segment

Isuzu Motors India has introduced the BS6 upgraded versions of the V-Cross lifestyle Pickup truck. It now comes offered as a 4x2 and a 4x4 version along with a new Hi-Lander base variant

By:May 12, 2021 8:39 AM
BS6 Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Japan’s Isuzu, has launched BS-VI compliant V-Cross variants in India, as well as Hi-Lander and a new V-Cross Z-AT variant, to strengthen its personal pick-up vehicle portfolio. The company has also launched the BS VI compliant mu-X models.

With the addition of these vehicles, Isuzu Motors India’s range of personal pick-up vehicles and SUVs now includes the V-Cross Z Prestige, V-Cross Z, V-Cross Z- AT, Hi-Lander and the mu-X.

It has announced an introductory price of `19.98 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai) for V-Cross Z-AT and `16.98 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai) for Hi-Lander on limited stocks.

Tsuguo Fukumura, MD, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Isuzu’s passenger vehicles range of pick-ups and SUVs have been consistently well-received since launch. We are delighted to expand our offering in this segment … to cater to a larger audience.”

Isuzu Motors India manufactures the vehicles at its new manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Akrapovic's new slip-on exhaust for 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa makes it more powerful, lighter: All details

Akrapovic's new slip-on exhaust for 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa makes it more powerful, lighter: All details

Covid-19 lockdown: Tata Motors extends vehicle warranty, free services to this date

Covid-19 lockdown: Tata Motors extends vehicle warranty, free services to this date

Book a Honda Grazia before June 30 and get cashback, other benefits

Book a Honda Grazia before June 30 and get cashback, other benefits

Five reasons why electric cycles make a great mobility solution during a pandemic

Five reasons why electric cycles make a great mobility solution during a pandemic

Dream Run! India's longest-running two-wheelers that are on sale even today

Dream Run! India's longest-running two-wheelers that are on sale even today

Twin cylinder bikes under Rs 6 lakh: Interceptor 650, Ninja 300, TRK502

Twin cylinder bikes under Rs 6 lakh: Interceptor 650, Ninja 300, TRK502

INRC 2021: Bangalore rally round in May postponed due to second wave of Covid-19

INRC 2021: Bangalore rally round in May postponed due to second wave of Covid-19

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how

Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India