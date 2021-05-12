Isuzu bets big on personal pick-up vehicle segment

Isuzu Motors India has introduced the BS6 upgraded versions of the V-Cross lifestyle Pickup truck. It now comes offered as a 4x2 and a 4x4 version along with a new Hi-Lander base variant

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Japan’s Isuzu, has launched BS-VI compliant V-Cross variants in India, as well as Hi-Lander and a new V-Cross Z-AT variant, to strengthen its personal pick-up vehicle portfolio. The company has also launched the BS VI compliant mu-X models.

With the addition of these vehicles, Isuzu Motors India’s range of personal pick-up vehicles and SUVs now includes the V-Cross Z Prestige, V-Cross Z, V-Cross Z- AT, Hi-Lander and the mu-X.

It has announced an introductory price of `19.98 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai) for V-Cross Z-AT and `16.98 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai) for Hi-Lander on limited stocks.

Tsuguo Fukumura, MD, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Isuzu’s passenger vehicles range of pick-ups and SUVs have been consistently well-received since launch. We are delighted to expand our offering in this segment … to cater to a larger audience.”

Isuzu Motors India manufactures the vehicles at its new manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.