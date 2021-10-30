Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India

‘We will bring sexy back to the sedan’

By:October 30, 2021 8:19 AM
Zac Hollis Skoda Slavia

 

Zac Hollis, the brand director of Skoda Auto India, talks to FE’s Vikram Chaudhary on how Skoda has been strengthening its dealership network and why sedans still have a long way to go on India. Excerpts:

How many dealers have you added to the Skoda India family in CY21?

We started this year with about 100 dealer partners, and currently have 131 of them; our total sales & service outlets number 165.

Thirty-one dealers in a year! That’s some speed…

There is quality as well. Our focus has been to get the ‘right’ long-term partners, not only those who can help us meet our sales targets but also those who deliver great customer satisfaction. We did have some ‘concerns’ with dealers and we put them in a process of improvement.

Ultimately, dealers are our ‘face’ to customers; if we don’t get the right partners, we won’t be able to deliver on customer satisfaction, and if we fail to deliver on customer satisfaction, we cannot deliver on our sales targets.

I must say we have added some great long-term new dealer partners this year.

‘Skoda cars are expensive to maintain.’ Is this a perception or reality?

Earlier it was part perception, part reality, but we have worked towards fixing both. For instance, about two years ago, we reduced prices of Skoda car parts by 18%, and about nine months ago we reduced servicing costs by 21%. Now, under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project, 95% of our cars are localised, and this further adds to affordability. Skoda cars now are very competitive to buy, own and maintain.

Sales of sedans are falling; from 2015 to 2020, these have dropped by almost half, according to data by SIAM. Why is Skoda launching a new sedan?

In India, we have a history of manufacturing and selling stylish sedans—from the Octavia to the Laura to second-generation Octavia and the Superb and the Rapid, we have succeeded with each sedan. The Rapid has a 10% segment share, the Superb has 30% and the Octavia has 50%.

The Slavia is a natural extension. Sedan sales have been falling, but we will bring sexy back to the sedan.

Will the Slavia replace the Rapid?

I cannot discuss this at the moment. The Slavia is bigger than the Rapid and is positioned above the Rapid. We have stock (of the Rapid) at the moment and recently launched the matte black edition that is attracting a lot of interest.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Sales of used cars rising faster than new cars

Sales of used cars rising faster than new cars

Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

Honda to enter battery-sharing business by mid-2022: Will cater to three-wheelers only

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL revealed: AMG DNA with cabriolet attire

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: All you need to know about the new Pulsars

Electric MINI Cooper SE arriving soon: BMW India opens pre-bookings at Rs 1 lakh

Electric MINI Cooper SE arriving soon: BMW India opens pre-bookings at Rs 1 lakh

Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

Tata Nexon Pure Silver colour scheme discontinued: Now available in 5 shades only

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.55 lakh

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets zero stars in Latin NCAP crash test

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Royal Enfield launches 'Birth of the Bullet' & 'The Picnic Special' custom helmets

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

Hyundai Creta facelift teased yet again ahead of unveil: Reveals more design details

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift spied ahead of imminent debut: Clearest images yet

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift spied ahead of imminent debut: Clearest images yet

Skoda Slavia's 5 exciting things: Setting it apart from rivals

Skoda Slavia's 5 exciting things: Setting it apart from rivals

First-ever BMW i4 electric sedan rolls of Munich production line

First-ever BMW i4 electric sedan rolls of Munich production line

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz